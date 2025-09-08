MAX FASHION LAUNCHES AUTUMN/WINTER 2025 COLLECTION ACROSS THE GCC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Fashion , the region’s leading value fashion brand, has launched its latest Autumn/Winter 2025 collection across the GCC, presenting a season of style designed to be both trend-led and affordable. The launch reinforces the brand’s commitment to offering customers fashionable pieces at prices that resonate with them, without compromising on quality or design.This year’s Autumn/Winter line is centred around transitional pieces that carry wardrobes seamlessly from summer into fall. The collection highlights versatile staples such as denim, trench coats, suede jackets, skirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies, wardrobe essentials that combine practicality with a fashion-forward edge. Suede dresses and jackets starting from just AED 65 and t-shirts from AED 17 give customers the opportunity to elevate everyday looks while embracing the new season with confidence.The women’s collection showcases modern silhouettes and on-trend updates including relaxed tailoring, chic outerwear, and timeless denim, while the men’s edit focuses on laidback separates, casual outerwear, and contemporary denim in fresh cuts and washes. Designed to suit diverse lifestyles, the collection reflects Max’s balance of style, comfort, and accessibility.Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head Marketing at Landmark Group, said, “At Max, our aim is to bring our customers the latest international trends at prices that truly resonate with them. This Autumn/Winter, we are introducing a collection that captures the season’s most coveted styles. From suede jackets and trench coats to everyday denim, all at exceptional value. By combining improved quality with designs that feel current and wearable, we continue to strengthen our promise of making fashion more accessible to individuals and families across the GCC.”As one of the fastest-growing value fashion brands in the Middle East, Max continues to expand its presence and push boundaries in affordable fashion. The Autumn/Winter 2025 collection reflects this evolution, blending quality, versatility, and inclusivity while ensuring customers never have to choose between style and affordability.The collection is available across all Max Fashion stores in the GCC as well as online at www.maxfashion.com , inviting shoppers to embrace the season with versatile pieces, strong value, and fashion that makes every day stylish.

