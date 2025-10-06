Screw Compressor Market Forecasted to Achieve US $20.59 Billion by 2029

Screw Compressor Global Market Report 2025

Screw Compressor Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Screw Compressor Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market size of screw compressors has witnessed robust growth. It is predicted to increase from a market value of $13.60 billion in 2024 to $14.81 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The considerable growth during this historic period is owed to the proliferation of industrialization in booming economies, escalating demand for devices that provide energy efficiency, a surge in the inclusion of automation in the manufacturing sector, a climbing need for dependable compressed-air systems, and an increased demand within the chemical processing industry.

The market size for screw compressors is poised for significant expansion over the next several years, reaching a value of $20.59 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This surge within the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the growing use of smart and IoT-enabled compressors, a heightened emphasis on sustainability and energy savings, the continual replacement of superseded reciprocating compressors, the increasing demand for oil-free screw compressors in the healthcare sector, and expanding requirements in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields. The forecast period will also see key trends like development of environmentally friendly and low-emission compressor models, creation of modular and compact screw compressor designs, incorporation of screw compressors into smart factory systems, advancements in highly efficient and ultra-quiet compressor models, and the incorporation of data analytics platforms for performance tracking.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Screw Compressor Market?

Predicted expansion in the oil and gas sector is slated to boost the screw compressor market's growth. This industry encompasses the exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and marketing of petroleum and natural gas products for energy and industrial purposes. Its growth is spurred by rising energy demands due to industrialization, transportation, and improved living standards. Screw compressors aid the oil and gas sector by offering a dependable, uninterrupted, and energy-efficient source of compressed air and gas for critical operations in exploration, production, and processing. For example, the Energy Information Administration, a US government agency, predicted in January 2023 that average U.S. crude oil production would reach 12.4 million barrels daily in 2023, increasing to 12.8 million barrels daily in 2024. Additionally, the same agency projected in September 2022 that U.S. natural gas consumption would increase by 3.6 billion cubic feet per day from 2021 levels, hitting a record-high annual average of 86.6 Bcf/d. Consequently, the oil and gas industry's expansion is fostering the growth of the screw compressor market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Screw Compressor Industry?

Major players in the Screw Compressor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Kobe Steel Ltd.

• Atlas Copco Group

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Ingersoll Rand Inc.

• Kaeser Kompressoren SE

• Fusheng Group

• ELGi Equipments Ltd.

• IHI Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Screw Compressor Sector?

Leading organizations in the screw compressor sector are creating innovative solutions, like battery-operated compact compressors, to increase mobility and energy efficiency. A battery-operated compact compressor operates via rechargeable batteries, not requiring electricity or fuel, and can therefore be used cordlessly in assorted places. For example, Atlas Copco AB, an industrial equipment manufacturer from Sweden, introduced the B-Air 185-12, the first-ever screw compressor powered by battery, to the world in May 2023. It features a battery of 57 kWh and offers a steady flow rate varying between 5.3 and 3.7 m³/min at 5 to 12 bar pressure. Alongside a variable speed drive and a permanent magnet motor, it boasts an energy efficiency up to 70% greater than traditional diesel-powered compressors. The model's ability to work without needing fuel or external power suits it for remote or off-grid locations. It can operate effectively under extreme conditions, resisting temperatures between -25 and +45 degrees Celsius, and able to function at altitudes up to 4,500 meters. Furthermore, it produces minimal noise and no local emissions, making it suitable for use in environments or cities that prioritize environmental sensitivity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Screw Compressor Market Report?

The screw compressor market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Oil-Injected, Oil-Free

2) By Technology: Stationary, Portable

3) By Stage: Single-Stage, Multi-Stage

4) By Capacity: Upto 50 Horsepower, 51 To 250 Horsepower, Above 250 Horsepower

5) By End-Users: Oil And Gas, Chemicals And Petrochemicals, Food And Beverage, Automotive, Power Plants, Mining And Metals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Oil Injected: Stationary Oil Injected, Portable Oil Injected

2) By Oil Free: Stationary Oil Free, Portable Oil Free

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Screw Compressor Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the global market for screw compressors. The report forecasts that the Asia-Pacific region is likely to exhibit the most rapid growth. The report encompasses all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

