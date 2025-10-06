The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Satellite Data Services in Agriculture: Market Trends, Applications, Verticals, Regions & Forecasts to 2029

It will grow to $10.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Satellite Data Service For Agriculture Market?

The market size for agricultural satellite data service has seen a rapid expansion in previous years. It's projected to rise from $5.22 billion in 2024 to $6.00 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. This significant growth during the historic period is driven by factors such as the intensifying need for effective land utilisation planning, escalating demand for crop yield prediction, surge in climate resilience planning, enhanced focus on monitoring soil health, and increasing attention towards managing water resources.

The market size for agricultural satellite data services is projected to experience a swift escalation in the coming years, expanding to $10.32 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 14.5%. This surge during the forecasted period can be attributed to the increased implementation of precision farming practices, a growing requirement for real-time crop surveillance, the escalating demand for climate resilience in farming, the broadening application of satellite imagery for managing land use, and rising concerns over food security. Key trends during the forecasted period comprise the progression in hyperspectral imaging for crop examination, the creation of native satellite configurations for improved data access, advancements in real-time satellite data analytics for precision farming, improvements in nanosatellite technology for cost-efficient observation, and the development of artificial intelligence-driven satellite data platforms for predictive farming.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Satellite Data Service For Agriculture Global Market Growth?

The increasing understanding of precision agriculture is predicted to fuel the expansion of the agriculture market for satellite data services in the future. Precision farming involves using data-based tools and methods to control field variability and maximize inputs such as seeds, fertilizers and water. This escalating awareness of precision farming springs from its capacity to maximize crop output and minimize the waste of resources. Satellite data services reinforce precision farming by delivering timely, field-specific information like crop health monitoring, soil moisture evaluation, yield forecasting, and vegetation plotting, allowing farmers to make decisions based on data and specific to the site. For example, in July 2024, as reported by the Mississippi Soybean Promotion Board, a state-level agricultural organization in the US, the fraction of farms employing variable rate technology (VRT) for any input increased from 2.8% to 4.9% over a span of three years. Thus, the burgeoning awareness of the advantages of precision farming is fostering the development of the agriculture market for satellite data services.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Satellite Data Service For Agriculture Market?

Major players in the Satellite Data Service For Agriculture Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Planet Labs PBC

• EOS Data Analytics Inc.

• Pixxel Space Technologies

• CropX Inc.

• Ceres Imaging Inc.

• SatSure Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

• OneSoil AG

• Kermap

• AgroScout

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Satellite Data Service For Agriculture Market?

Key companies in the agriculture market for satellite data service are concentrating on developing cutting-edge technology, such as remote sensing technology. This type of technology is used for gathering and analyzing data on crop health, soil properties, and environmental factors without direct physical contact. Remote sensing technology collects information about the Earth's surface and atmosphere from a distance, usually using satellites, drones, or aircrafts. For example, in March 2023, InnerPlant, a US-based tech firm, in cooperation with Satellogic Inc., a US-based earth observation company, introduced a project called Detecting Human-Made Crop Signals from Space. This innovation offers an advanced level of precision in monitoring agricultural activities by identifying minute signals like usage of fertilizers, methods of water application, and shifts in soil that are often missed by regular imaging. This feature enhances decision-making processes by allowing real-time monitoring of input efficiency, crop stress levels, and sustainability compliance over large regions. It aids farmers in resource optimization, environmental impact minimization, and yield improvement, and it provides governments and agribusinesses with credible data for policy implementation and supply chain clarity.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Satellite Data Service For Agriculture Market Report?

The satellite data service for agriculture market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Satellite Service: Optical Satellite Imagery, Radar Satellite Imagery, Multispectral And Hyperspectral Imagery, Infrared Imaging, Gridded Weather Data

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based Services, On-Premise Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

3) By Satellite Data Processing Features: Data Compression And Storage, Real-Time Data Processing, Analytical Tools And Software, Data Visualization Solutions, Machine Learning And Artificial Intelligence Integration

4) By Application: Mapping, Vegetation And Crop Health Monitoring, Crop Yield Management, Other Applications

5) By End User: Farmers And Agricultural Producers, Agricultural Consultants, Government And Regulatory Bodies, Research And Educational Institutions, Agri-Tech Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Optical Satellite Imagery Services: High Resolution Optical Imagery, Medium Resolution Optical Imagery, Low Resolution Optical Imagery

2) By Radar Satellite Imagery Services: Synthetic Aperture Radar Imagery, Interferometric Radar Imagery, Polarimetric Radar Imagery

3) By Multispectral and Hyperspectral Imagery Services: Shortwave Infrared Imagery, Near Infrared Imagery, Visible Spectrum Imagery

4) By Infrared Imaging Services: Thermal Infrared Imaging, Near Infrared Imaging, Mid Infrared Imaging

5) By Gridded Weather Data Services: Precipitation Data, Temperature Data, Soil Moisture Data, Evapotranspiration Data

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Satellite Data Service For Agriculture Industry?

In 2024, North America led the global market for satellite data services in agriculture. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report on this market includes geographical regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

