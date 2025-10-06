Robotic Sheet Rock Installer Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

Robotic Sheet Rock Installer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Robotic Sheet Rock Installer Market Through 2025?

The market for robotic drywall installers has seen swift expansion in previous years. The market indicates a surge from $1.21 billion in 2024 to $1.38 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The significant growth in the historical timeline is due to the ever-increasing demand for automation in construction, a pressing need for quicker project completion, the growing adoption of cutting-edge vision and AI tech, greater inclusion of robotics in the sphere of interior construction, and an increased focus on precision and quality in the installation of drywalls.

A significant surge in the size of the robotic sheet rock installer market is anticipated in the coming years, with a projected value of $2.37 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the predicted period include increased urbanization and infrastructure construction, a preference for more budget-friendly construction methods, more common usage of modular construction tactics, a rising need for reliable drywall installation quality, and a heightened emphasis on cost management. The future trend forecasts incorporate progression in independent drywall installation technologies, the creation of multi-purpose construction robots, the introduction of sturdy and lightweight sheetrock materials, improvements in AI-enabled construction planning, and the cultivation of cooperative human-robot processes.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Robotic Sheet Rock Installer Market?

Growth in the robotic sheetrock installer sector is projected to be spurred on by increasing construction activities. These activities encompass a range of coordinated actions including planning, designing, and carrying out undertakings such as building, repairing, or overhauling residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure ventures. This surge in construction activities is being fueled by rapid urbanization since burgeoning cities necessitate additional housing, transportation, and public facilities to cater to the expanding populace. A robotic sheetrock installer augments construction by mechanizing the monotonous chore of lifting, aligning, and securing drywall sheets, thereby enhancing productivity, cutting labor costs, lowering physical strain on laborers, and bolstering overall workplace safety. As an illustration, data from the United States Census Bureau, a governmental entity based in the US, confirms that in 2023, private construction hit $1,541.0 billion, indicating a 4.7 percent (±1.2 percent) surge compared to $1,472.4 billion in 2022. Of this, nonresidential construction amounted to $676.0 billion, signifying a 21.9 percent (±1.2 percent) upswing from $554.5 billion in the previous year, 2022. Consequently, these burgeoning construction activities are contributing to the expansion of the robotic sheet rock installer market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Robotic Sheet Rock Installer Market?

Major players in the market include:

• ABB Ltd.

• Hilti Corporation

• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

• Techman Robot Inc.

• Comau S.p.A.

• Boston Dynamics Inc.

• Skydio Inc.

• NEURA Robotics GmbH

• Kinova Inc.

• Figure AI Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Robotic Sheet Rock Installer Market?

Leading businesses in the robotic sheet rock installer market are striving to invent and implement groundbreaking solutions like compact drywall finishing robots to elevate efficiency and safety levels in the construction field. These compact drywall finishing robots are petite, mechanized devices constructed to effectively administer joint compound and finish drywall surfaces, thus minimizing manual toil, enhancing safety measures, and ensuring smooth, uniform outcomes in confined or moderately-sized construction environments. To put an example, Canvas Construction Inc., a construction technology corporation from the US, introduced a new compact drywall finishing robot in October 2024 called the 1200CX, specifically designed to operate in tight areas such as multifamily buildings or tower construction sites. This robot, weighing 1,200 pounds and measuring approximately 30 by 35 inches, possesses advanced all-wheel steering capabilities for easy movement in narrow paths and is equipped with a battery for continuous work throughout the day. It can undertake a plethora of finishing tasks, including Level 4 and Level 5 drywall finishes via spraying and sanding. The primary goal of the 1200CX is to amplify productivity by curtailing drywall finishing duration to just two days from the usual five, reduce physical exhaustion and safety hazards for workers, and achieve uniformly high-quality finishes regardless of the operator's proficiency.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Robotic Sheet Rock Installer Market

The robotic sheet rock installer market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Fully Automated, Semi-Automated

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Other Application

4) By End-User: Contractors, Builders, Renovation Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fully Automated: Wall-Mounting Robots, Ceiling-Mounting Robots, Multi-Functional Robots

2) By Semi-Automated: Handheld-Assisted Robots, Panel-Lifting Robots, Support-Arm Robots

Global Robotic Sheet Rock Installer Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the highest share in the global market for robotic sheet rock installers. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid expansion in the upcoming years. The Robotic Sheet Rock Installer Global Market Report 2025 includes data for the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

