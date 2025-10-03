Vizmonet Unveils axE2-6000, the 6 GHz Wi‑Fi 6E Module Redefining IoT, Edge, and Consumer Connectivity

axE2-6000, minipCIe 6 GHz module Vizmonet

Introducing the Wi‑Fi 6E module engineered to offer ubiquitous connectivity with ultra‑low latency and blazing speeds empower­ing Industrial IOT applications

SINGAPORE, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vizmonet today announced the launch of axE2-6000 , a cutting-edge 6 GHz Wi‑Fi 6E minipCIe module designed to empower Industrial IoT, edge devices with unparalleled speed, reliability, and energy efficiency. Built to meet evolving bandwidth demands and rising device density, the axE2-6000 enables multi‑gigabit wireless performance at ultra-low latency, while preserving robust coexistence with existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬:🛜𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬: Up to 2.4 Gbps data rate with 1024 QAM for seamless streaming and gaming.🛜𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞: Improved range and lower latency with 30 dBm TX Power & Industry leading RX Sensitivity🛜𝐖𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞: Ranges from -40°C to +85°C, suitable for diverse environments.🛜𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Out-of-band rejection > 50 dBC for optimal performance even in crowded spectra.🛜𝐌𝐢𝐥-𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Built to withstand shock and vibration, ensuring durability in demanding applications.🛜𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Easy to integrate with existing systems and devices🛜𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦 𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: One size doesn’t fit all. Custom fit solutions tailored made to the requirements.Powered by the Qualcomm QCN9072 enterprise network processor, axE2-6000 modules are available for immediate sample deliveries.For OEMs: Shorter time‑to‑market with a fully integrated Wi‑Fi 6E module, reduced bill‑of‑materials, and scalable performance across product families.The axE2-6000 positions Vizmonet at the forefront of 6 GHz connectivity, addressing the growing demand for higher bandwidth, ultra‑reliable wireless links in UAS, UGS, industrial automation, mining and edge computing.For more information, visit https://vizmonet.com or contact enquiry@vizmonet.com

