Vizmonet launches Cutting-Edge Wi-Fi HaLow Module for SONY SPRESENSE, Powered by Newracom Chipset

Vizmonet Wi-Fi HaLow Module

ahSP1, a Wi-Fi HaLow module, enables exciting new possibilities for Industrial IoT applications.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vizmonet Pte Ltd, a leading manufacturer of wireless communication solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest Wi-Fi HaLow module, the ahSP1, designed specifically for the SONY SPRESENSE platform. The groundbreaking module, powered by Newracom ’s advanced chipset, promises to revolutionize IoT connectivity with its extended range, low power consumption, and robust performance.The ahSP1 extends the capabilities of the SONY SPRESENSE with an impressive array of features, offering greater range and better penetration through obstacles, all while using considerably less power. This makes it ideal for diverse IoT applications, from smart homes to industrial automation and agricultural monitoring.Vizmonet’s Vision:“At Vizmonet, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of wireless technology. Our goal with the Wi-Fi HaLow module is to empower developers to create smarter, more connected devices. In collaboration with Sony and Newracom, we are excited to provide a solution that addresses the growing demand for reliable, low-power, long-range IoT connectivity” said Raghu PV, Founder, CEO of Vizmonet.SONY SPRESENSE Integration:“The integration of Vizmonet’s Wi-Fi HaLow module with the SONY SPRESENSE platform opens new possibilities for developers and businesses.The SPRESENSE platform, known for its high-performance and low-power consumption, is now further augmented with seamless Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity” said Takayoshi Koizumi, General Section Manager, Sony Semiconductor Solutions corporation.Newracom’s Contribution:“We are thrilled to see our chipset powering Vizmonet’s innovative Wi-Fi HaLow module. This collaboration highlights the potential of our technology to drive the next generation of IoT solutions,” said Frank Lin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Newracom.Availability:The Wi-Fi HaLow module for SONY SPRESENSE is now available for purchase through Vizmonet’s authorized distributors.About Vizmonet:Vizmonet is a Singapore based company founded in 2011 with a prime focus on the design and manufacture of Carrier-Class-Customized™ Wireless Connectivity Solutions. Our Built-to-Customize™ wireless solutions in the form of modules and complete systems drive a variety of applications, deployed globally by OEM customers across various industry verticals. For more than a decade, Vizmonet’ s Core RF design and manufacturing expertise has helped OEMs to anchor a niche position in the wireless ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://vizmonet.com About SPRESENSE™:SPRESENSE™ is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation.SPRESENSE is a low-power board computer for the IoT that is equipped with a GPS receiver and supports High-Resolution Audio codecs. The board allows for IoT versatility and can be developed for a vast range of uses, such as a drone utilizing the GPS and high-performance processor, a smart speaker utilizing High-Resolution Audio recording and playback as well as the built-in full-digital amplifier, or a low-power time-lapse camera utilizing the camera interface. SPRESENSE will make the IoT smarter and more efficient.For more information, please visit: https://developer.sony.com/spresense About Sony Semiconductor Solutions CorporationSony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation which operates in the semiconductor business including image sensors and other products. For more information, please visit: https://www.sony-semicon.com About Newracom, Inc:Newracom, Inc., located in Irvine, California, U.S., has rapidly become a leading developer and supplier of IoT-enabled wireless connectivity chipsets. We specialize in providing a broad range of Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ah and IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) that covers various connectivity needs in our lives. With our extensive and diverse Wi-Fi solutions, NEWRACOM enables customers with a "one-stop shop," offering a comprehensive solution that can serve multiple IoT applications, including Smart Grid, Wearables, Smart Home and Office, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation. For more information, please visit online at https://www.newracom.com

