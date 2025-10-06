Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Market Worth?

The size of the market for smart adaptive lighting retrofit has seen dynamic growth in recent years. The market, which is expected to increase from $8.78 billion in 2024 to $9.44 billion in 2025, aims at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Several factors can be linked to this growth in the preceding period. These include the modernization of historical buildings with adaptive lighting to retain architectural style, the upsurge in demand for people-oriented lighting to enhance inhabitant wellness, an escalation in the fusion of adaptive lighting with indoor agricultural systems, growth in the use of adaptive lighting in art galleries for sensitive display protection, and the expanded use of adaptive lighting in underwater and maritime facilities.

Anticipated robust expansion is forecasted for the smart adaptive lighting retrofit market over the next few years. The market size is projected to climb to $12.45 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth during the projected period is likely due to the mounting demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, the escalation in the adoption of Internet of Things-enabled lighting systems, increased government initiatives towards sustainable construction infrastructure, a growing necessity for cost-effective lighting enhancements in current structures, and an increased consciousness about environmental sustainability and reducing carbon footprints. Key trends for the coming period include the progression in adaptive lighting fortified by artificial intelligence for predictive lighting, advanced amalgamation of lighting systems with digital twin technology for building oversight, inventiveness in self-learning lighting controls that evolve according to user behaviour, incorporation of adaptive lighting with renewable energy microgrids for applications independent of the grid, and advancements in bioadaptive lighting techniques that support human circadian rhythms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Market?

The smart adaptive lighting retrofit market is poised for expansion, propelled by the growing number of smart city projects. These projects involve the incorporation of advanced tech solutions like IoT, data analytics, and digital infrastructure into urban environments to enhance city services and infrastructure. The surge in smart city projects is largely due to global cities investing in digital transformation to effectively deal with increasing urban populations and infrastructural demand through data-driven strategies. By converting traditional streetlights into intelligent ones, smart adaptive lighting retrofits contribute to smart city projects, these systems modulate their brightness based on traffic, meteorological conditions, and pedestrian movement, consequently improving energy efficiency, safety, cost-effectiveness, while achieving sustainability targets. For example, a report by the International Institute for Management Development, a Swiss-based business school, highlighted that the count of smart cities worldwide escalated from 118 in 2021 to 141 in 2023. Hence, the escalating spread of smart city projects is fueling the growth of the smart adaptive lighting retrofit market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Market?

Major players in the Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Eaton Corporation

• Legrand

• Signify Holding

• Ams Osram

• Hubbell Lighting

What Are The Top Trends In The Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Industry?

Leading corporations functioning in the smart adaptive lighting retrofit market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, such as Integrated Internet of Things (IoT) lighting systems, in order to improve energy efficiency and customize lighting experiences. These IoT lighting systems are smart, connected fixtures that utilize the internet for automated and adaptive lighting control, maximizing energy consumption efficiency, allowing remote monitoring through sensors and data analysis, and making personalized adjustments depending on conditions and user requirements. For example, in March 2023, MEGAMAN, a smart lighting solutions manufacturer based in China, launched the Infinite IoT Lighting Solution series. This series is based on IoT and merges intelligent lighting control with enhanced energy efficiency on a unified platform. The system employs Bluetooth low energy technology, which is compatible with most smartphones and tablets, enabling users to control lights via mobile devices or physical switches. The specialized app facilitates individuals to switch lights on or off, regulate brightness, and alter color temperature. The in-built motion and light sensors automatically fine-tune lighting depending on occupancy and surrounding light, supporting energy saving and increasing comfort in indoor settings.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Market Share?

The smart adaptive lighting retrofit market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Light Emitting Diode Retrofit Kits, Smart Bulbs, Smart Drivers And Controllers, Sensors, Other Product Types

2) By Communication Technology: Wired, Wireless

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Public Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Light Emitting Diode Retrofit Kits: Tubular Light Emitting Diode Retrofit Kits, Plug And Play Light Emitting Diode Retrofit Kits, Ballast Bypass Light Emitting Diode Retrofit Kits, Direct Wire Light Emitting Diode Retrofit Kits

2) By Smart Bulbs: Dimmable Smart Bulbs, Color Changing Smart Bulbs, Tunable White Smart Bulbs, Filament Style Smart Bulbs

3) By Smart Drivers And Controllers: Constant Current Drivers, Constant Voltage Drivers, Integrated Smart Controllers, Standalone Smart Controllers

4) By Sensors: Occupancy Sensors, Motion Sensors, Infrared Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors

5) By Other Product Types: Smart Light Panels, Smart Light Strips, Smart Ceiling Fixtures, Smart Outdoor Lighting Fixtures

What Are The Regional Trends In The Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Market?

The Smart Adaptive Lighting Retrofit Global Market Report 2025 identifies North America as the leading region for 2024 and anticipates Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

