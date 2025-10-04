One Year to Go. Preparations for the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Full Swing

WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 One-Year Countdown Event WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Dream Ambassadors

SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 22, Shanghai kicked off the one-year countdown to the 48th WorldSkills Competition, which is scheduled to take place in Shanghai, China from September 22 to 27, 2026, with a grand ceremony, marking the start of the "final sprint" toward the world's premier vocational skills competition for top young skilled talents.To advance preparations for the 48th WorldSkills Competition, China's State Council has established a leading group and organizing committee for the competition. In Shanghai, WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Executive Bureau has been set up to oversee the implementation of specific tasks. Currently, all organizational work of the competition is proceeding orderly and at full speed.This upcoming edition in Shanghai will feature 64 skill events, including 57 Official Skills from six major sectors. To adapt to the evolving landscape of new industries and skills, new categories such as Rail Vehicle Technology and Intelligent Security Technology will also be introduced, potentially making this the largest WorldSkills Competition to date in terms of event variety. Participation packages for members of WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 have been finalized and will be officially released at the WorldSkills General Assembly in Croatia on October 13, with online registration starting on November 13.Volunteer recruitment for the 48th WorldSkills Competition has officially commenced. WorldSkills volunteers will provide services at key locations such as airports, high-speed railway stations, competition venues and hotels, being responsible for competition security, foreign guest reception and event support throughout the event.Promotional campaigns for the WorldSkills Competition are gaining momentum. On July 15, WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Executive Bureau announced the appointment of young Chinese actor Xiao Zhan as a promotion ambassador for the event. Related hashtags have attracted over 500 million views, making it the largest promotional campaign in the history of WorldSkills and significantly raising public awareness. In June, the WorldSkills flag accompanied China's manned submersible "Jiaolong" on a deep-sea mission, symbolizing the infinite possibilities of skills exploration. "Skill Venture", the promotional video for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, has been released. Through the perspective of young people, the video portrays encounters with various skills and showcases the charm of skills.As the world's premier vocational skills competition, WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 has attracted widespread support from corporate sponsors. Recruitment of sponsors for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 is in full progress. Four national strategic sponsors, namely, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Bank of Communications, SAIC Motor, and BOSS Zhipin, has unveiled their support plans for the WorldSkills Competition, injecting robust momentum into this global celebration of skills.To further promote the spirit of craftsmanship across society and foster an atmosphere that values skills, WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Executive Bureau has appointed 10 highly-skilled Chinese talents, including Zhuang Qiufeng, Ke Shuichang and Xie Huixuan, as Dream Ambassadors, and presented them with letters of appointment. According to the executive bureau, these ambassadors will serve as skills role models and promote the value that "Master Skills Change Your Future" at major promotional activities for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.One year from now, elite young skilled talents from around the world will gather in Shanghai on this prestigious global stage - where competition sparks innovation and collaboration opens new chapters in the world of skills.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.