Skiter Weez, Zaeskee Alazae, and TroubleNDaFlesh Release Powerful Single 'Ghetto Life'

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three powerhouse voices from different corners of the culture come together to deliver a striking anthem with “Ghetto Life” . The track features Skiter Weez Zaeskee Alazae , and TroubleNDaFlesh, blending sharp lyricism, soulful emotion, and raw street energy into a record that’s both timeless and urgent.Far from being “just another street record,” “Ghetto Life” serves as a social commentary, painting vivid pictures of urban struggle, resilience, and survival. Each artist brings their own story and voice:Skiter Weez (Indianapolis by way of Miami, Freeport, and Port-au-Prince) – A lyricist and humanitarian determined to keep authentic storytelling alive through poetic, culture-rooted verses.Zaeskee Alazae (Chicago) – Innovator of “Comic Soul,” fusing Alternative R&B, Hip-Hop, and Afro Pop with emotive vocals and originality that cut through the noise.TroubleNDaFlesh (Atlanta) – A seasoned voice with raw intensity, bringing lived experience and ties to legends like T.I., Lil Zane, and Jagged Edge.Together, they craft a record that balances grit and depth — a soundtrack for those who’ve lived the struggle, and a window for those who need to understand it. With the hook carried by Alazae’s signature soul, Skiter Weez’s pen at full sharpness, and TroubleNDaFlesh anchoring the rawness, “Ghetto Life” is a modern-day street sermon.Track Information:Title: Ghetto LifeRelease Date: September 20, 2025ISRC: QZS7J2576808UPC: 656465257741Artists: Skiter Weez, Zaeskee Alazae, TroubleNDaFlesh“Ghetto Life” is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms.About the ArtistsSkiter Weez – A lyricist with international roots, blending Haitian, Miami, and Midwest culture into powerful, conscious music.Zaeskee Alazae – Chicago-based singer, producer, and visionary behind “Comic Soul,” bridging genres with authenticity.TroubleNDaFlesh – Atlanta’s raw voice of truth, channeling street wisdom and lived experience into hard-hitting verses.

