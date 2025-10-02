Condolence Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on the Earthquake in the Philippines, 2 October 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to express condolences in response to the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by the earthquake in the Philippines. The text of the letter is appended.

MFA is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in the affected area to render any necessary consular assistance. In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in the affected area are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety, and heed the instructions of the local authorities. Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured as a result of the earthquake.

Singaporeans who are in or travelling to the Philippines are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance.

Singaporeans in the Philippines who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office:



Singapore Embassy in Manila

505 Rizal Drive, Bonifacio Global City

1634 Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines

Tel: +63 2 8856 9922/+63 917 860 4740 (emergencies)

Email: singemb_mnl@mfa.sg



MFA Duty Office

Tel +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

2 October 2025

His Excellency Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

President

Republic of the Philippines

Your Excellency,

I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake that struck northern Cebu on 30 September 2025. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and my sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.

Our thoughts are with the Philippines and its people during this difficult time. As a fellow ASEAN Member State and close friend of the Philippines, Singapore stands ready to provide assistance for ongoing relief and recovery efforts. Please do not hesitate to let us know how we can contribute.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong