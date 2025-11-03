Official Visit of Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Negara Brunei Darussalam for the 11th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme, 3 November 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong is in Negara Brunei Darussalam with a delegation of Singapore political office-holders for the 11th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme (YLP).

Prime Minister Wong had separate audiences with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam and His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Negara Brunei Darussalam. Prime Minister Wong was also hosted to lunch by His Majesty the Sultan and a welcome dinner by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Billah.

The leaders had good discussions on developments in Singapore and Brunei as well as global and regional opportunities and challenges following the recent 47th ASEAN Summit and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of the special bilateral relationship in an increasingly complex and uncertain world and discussed ways to take the relationship to greater heights in the coming years. In this regard, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in strategic areas such as food security and supply chain resilience. Both sides looked forward to Singapore hosting the 12th YLP in 2026.

On the sidelines of the YLP, both countries concluded a Memorandum of Understanding to expand cooperation in liveable and sustainable cities.

Prime Minister Wong will return to Singapore tomorrow.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 NOVEMBER 2025