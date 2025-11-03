Working Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the Middle East, 3 to 6 November 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to the Palestinian Territories and Israel from 3 to 6 November 2025.

Minister Balakrishnan’s visit follows the recent implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the release of all hostages. It reaffirms Singapore’s commitment towards humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians in Gaza and our support for the two-state solution. Singapore will continue to support the Palestinian Authority’s capacity building programmes and assist international efforts for the long-term reconstruction of Gaza.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by Members of Parliament Yip Hon Weng and Hazlina Abdul Halim – who are members of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Defence and Foreign Affairs – and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 NOVEMBER 2025