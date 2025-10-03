Locksley Resources Advances Multiple Antimony & Rare Earths Workstreams at Mojave

Location of the Mojave Project Blocks in south-eastern California, USA Locksley Resources

Positioning the Mojave Project to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chains for Critical Minerals

Locksley Resources (OTCQB:LKYRF)

The team and I are extremely focused on our fast-track mine-to-market strategy and it positions Locksley to deliver near-term U.S. antimony supply into critical defense and energy supply chains.” — Kerrie Matthews - Chief Executive Officer

CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY, OTCQB: LKYRF) (“Locksley” or the “Company”) today announced significant progress across its Mojave Critical Minerals Project in California, reinforcing its fast-track mine-to-market strategy to supply critical U.S. defense and energy industries with antimony and rare earth elements.Key Highlights> Drilling Approvals: The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved an expanded Plan of Operations for the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM), subject to bond finalization.> Contractor Secured: Locksley has secured a drill contractor for Q4 drilling at the El Campo rare earths prospect, targeting mineralized horizons identified in 2023 rock chip sampling.> Surveying: A LiDAR survey of DAM’s underground adits and stopes has been completed, producing a detailed 3D model to guide drill targeting and future mine design.> Underground Sampling: Systematic underground sampling is scheduled to validate historical grades and support new resource definition.> Regional Exploration: Newly acquired claims expand the Mojave corridor footprint to more than 40 square kilometers, with field sampling, geophysics, and stream sediment programs underway.Kerrie Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Locksley Resources, said:“Since commencing as CEO, my focus has been on advancing Mojave through multiple, parallel workstreams. The exploration team is rapidly progressing technical programs, from securing a drill rig to underground sampling and Lidar surveys at the Desert Antimony Mine. With the Plan of Operations now approved pending bond finalisation, we are commencing activities to prepare for the initial drilling at the El Campo REE target. The team and I are extremely focused on our fast-track mine-to-market strategy and it positions Locksley to deliver near-term U.S. antimony supply into critical defense and energy supply chains.”Strategic ImportanceLocksley’s Mojave Project is located in California’s Mojave Desert and covers over 491 claims across highly prospective ground adjacent to MP Materials’ Mountain Pass Mine, North America’s only producing rare earths mine. The project includes the historic Desert Antimony Mine, last operated in 1937, which is recognized as one of the highest-grade antimony occurrences in the United States.With U.S. domestic supply of both antimony and rare earths constrained, Locksley’s work at Mojave aligns with U.S. strategic priorities to secure mineral independence and strengthen economic security by diversifying away from reliance on Chinese supply chains.About Locksley Resources LimitedLocksley Resources Limited is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospectiveENDS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.