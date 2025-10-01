Prime Minister Robert Golob: "If we want security, we must make every effort to achieve a ceasefire and peace."

SLOVENIA, October 1 - In a statement to the media ahead of the European Council's informal meeting, Prime Minister Golob stressed that, given the escalating situation in the world, the informal summit would focus primarily on defence and security. "Slovenia will firmly uphold the position it has taken thus far, namely that if we truly want security, then we must make every effort to achieve a ceasefire and peace in all war zones, including Ukraine. We must never forget that engagement from both sides is necessary to reach peace as soon as possible," he said.

Prime Minister Golob said that Slovenia was adhering to the common guidelines in discussions on Europe's defence capabilities, but reiterated the importance of an expanded concept of defence and security. "We want it to be taken into account that our defence and security depend on the resilience of society as a whole, not only against military conflicts, but also against natural disasters, and we want this expanded concept of defence and security to be incorporated into all plans. We are not alone in holding this view, and we will make this clear again today," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also noted that, according to the current security assessments, the threat level to Slovenia had not increased. "Slovenia is a safe country at the moment. However, we cannot say that it is safe from natural disasters. We stand in solidarity with the other European nations, and we expect them to show the same solidarity when we are the ones exposed," he emphasised.

Prime Minister Golob also reiterated Slovenia's position on the enlargement of the European Union. "Slovenia has long supported the administrative simplification of accession negotiations and the opening of individual chapters by majority rather than unanimity," he said, adding that the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, firmly backs this stance. He said that Slovenia would work to convince other Member States, noting that this was essential if enlargement was ever to be realised, not just to Ukraine, but also to the Western Balkans. "Enlargement is necessary precisely for the sake of peace and stability. I am convinced that enlargement is a necessary precondition if we are serious about ensuring lasting peace on our continent," said Prime Minister Robert Golob.

The summit will begin with an informal meeting of European Council members. In light of recent security incidents in the north and east of the EU, the discussion will focus on strengthening the preparedness and capabilities of the common European defence, as well as on continued support for Ukraine. These issues are also expected to be addressed at the next regular European Council meeting on 23 October.

Hosted by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the seventh European Political Community summit will bring together over 40 EU Heads of State or Government, alongside the EU's highest representatives and those of other international institutions. They will discuss ways to provide assistance to Ukraine, strengthen Europe's security and resilience, and improve its position in the world. Prime Minister Golob will also participate in the roundtable discussion on strengthening Europe's economic security. Established in 2022 in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the European Political Community provides a platform for high-level political dialogue between European countries, both within and outside the EU, with the aim of strengthening political coordination and the collective resilience of European countries.

This evening, ahead of the European Political Community meeting in Denmark, Prime Minister Robert Golob will attend a gala dinner hosted by King Frederik X of Denmark.