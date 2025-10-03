SA capitalises on Canadian wine ban

Release date: 03/10/25

The Malinauskas Government’s decision to act quickly and decisively to identify diversification opportunities in response to US tariffs has coincided with a significant increase in wine sales to Canada.

Latest ABS trade stats have revealed South Australian wine producers sold an additional $6.4 million of wine (an increase of 15.6 per cent) to Canada in the five months after the country’s largest liquor retailer made the decision to remove US wine from its shelves.

The data release follows a successful Malinauskas Government campaign throughout April that promoted South Australian wine within the monopoly Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) stores, and a high-level wine export delegation led by Minister Joe Szakacs.

The LCBO made the decision to take US bottles off their shelves in response to Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canada, leaving a gap that needed to be filled.

Minister Szakacs and his wine export delegation met with senior LCBO and government officials in Toronto last week.

The Minister was joined on the mission by SA Wine Industry Association CEO Inca Lee and seven wine exporters including representatives from Wirra Wirra, Mollydooker and Angove Family Winemakers.

LCBO officials revealed during the meeting that ‘Australia’ category wine sales had increased 15 per cent since US wines were removed – the highest of any country – with South Australian produce contributing to three quarters of all wine sold within that category.

In total, $47.5 million of South Australian wine was sold to Canada between April and August compared to $41.1 million in the same five-month period in 2024.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

We acted quickly and decisively in response to the LCBO’s decision to ensure we delivered the best opportunities for our state’s wine industry.

The wheels were in motion immediately to launch a promotional campaign into LCBO stores and we haven’t let up since.

It was important to be in market with our industry to make sure we’re building those relationships with importers and to get South Australian wine on the consciousness and on the palate of Canadian consumers.