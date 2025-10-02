Maine DOE Update – October 3, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Data Reporting

Fall Data Reports Now Open in NEO

Several fall data reports are now open in the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) NEO system, including Dropout, October 1 Enrollment, and Staff Certification. Superintendents must review, validate, and certify the following reports in October. | More

News & Updates

Maine Recognized Nationally for Digital Equity and Human-Centered Innovation in 2025 Government Experience Awards

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to announce that Maine has been recognized in the 2025 Government Experience Awards, presented by the Center for Digital Government (CDG). These national awards honor states, cities, counties, and agencies leading the way in delivering accessible, equitable, and engaging digital services. | More

Clarification Surrounding LD 384, “An Act to Prevent Student Homelessness”

During the first session of the 132nd Maine Legislature, Public Law 2025, Chapter 453 was passed, taking effect on September 24, 2025. It is effectively a continuation of the Preventing Student Homelessness Pilot Program that the Maine Department of Education (DOE) implemented over the past two years. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Maine Schools Strengthen Global Connections in the Fall of 2025

As a new season of learning unfolds, Maine classrooms are building on the strength of global connections. Through community celebrations, exchanges, and new language resources, students and educators are experiencing how language and culture are assets for learning. | More

Stepping Forward: How Problem Solving Has Allowed RSU 29 to Succeed in the Transition of Early Childhood Special Education Services

Innovation in education comes in many forms, whether from a teaching or an administrative angle. During the 2023-2024 school year, staff at RSU 29 in Houlton learned about an upcoming major opportunity for innovative leadership: joining Cohort 1 of the transition of early childhood special education services from Child Development Services (CDS) to school administrative units (SAUs). | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Reminder to Register for the Maine Green Schools Symposium on November 7

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is thrilled to announce Maine’s first-ever Green Schools Symposium—a groundbreaking event celebrating climate education and sustainability leadership across Maine’s schools. It will take place on Friday, November 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Thomas College in Waterville. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.