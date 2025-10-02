Fall Data Reports Now Open in NEO

Several fall data reports are now open in the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) NEO system, including Dropout, October 1 Enrollment, and Staff Certification. Superintendents must review, validate, and certify the following reports in October:

Dropout Report – Due October 15, 2025.

– Due October 15, 2025. EPS October 1 Student Enrollment Report (including EF-S-05 Part 1) – Currently Open for review only. Certification opens on October 16, 2025. This report is due on October 30, 2025. MEDMS Support recommends waiting until October 30 to certify this report. Certification is required by superintendents and special education directors.

(including EF-S-05 Part 1) – Currently Open for review only. Certification opens on October 16, 2025. This report is due on October 30, 2025. Staff Certification Report (including EF-S-05 Part 2)– Due 10/30/2025. Certification of the EF-S-05 Part 2 is required by special education directors prior to superintendent certification.

(including EF-S-05 Part 2)– Due 10/30/2025.

Reporting guidance and instructions about these reports can be found on the MEDMS Data Systems Support webpage. Recorded webinars that may help those filling out these reports are available on the Maine DOE Data YouTube playlist.

With questions about fall reporting, please contact the Maine DOE Data Help Desk at MEDMS.Support@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896.