Maine DOE Offers Variety of Numeracy Learning Opportunities Aligned to Maine’s Statewide Action Plans

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning invites educators from across the state to engage in numeracy learning opportunities that are thoughtfully aligned to Maine’s statewide Action Plans.

The quieter winter season often offers a natural moment for reflection and growth. These numeracy professional learning opportunities are designed to be supportive, practical, and inspiring—an invitation for educators to use the winter months to strengthen their practice, build shared understanding, and invest in the essential work of numeracy.

Together, the below offerings form a menu of numeracy learning opportunities available throughout the winter and spring of 2026. Educators are encouraged to engage in the experiences that best meet their interests, roles, and local contexts, whether that means joining a professional learning community, participating in a book-based conversation series, applying as a school or school administrative unit (SAU) team, or engaging in interdisciplinary and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics)-focused learning.

Winter/Spring 2026 Numeracy Professional Learning Opportunities:

Maine’s Statewide Mathematics Specialist Professional Learning Community

The Numeracy and Leadership Initiative, hosted by the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM), in collaboration with the Maine DOE, University of Southern Maine, and University of Maine at Farmington, offers multiple opportunities for educators to build capacity in both numeracy and leadership. One of these is Maine’s Statewide Mathematics Specialist Professional Learning Community (PLC).

Audience: Math coaches, lead teachers, interventionists, and department chairs

Math coaches, lead teachers, interventionists, and department chairs Dates: Participants may choose to attend all sessions or select those that best meet their needs. The Mathematics Specialist PLC will meet on the following dates: January 28, 2026, from 3:30-4:45 p.m. (virtually via Zoom) February 25, 2026, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (virtually via Zoom) March 23, 2026, from 1-5 p.m. (in-person at the University of Maine at Augusta—limited to 50 participants) April 30, 2026, from 2-5 p.m. (in-person at the University of Southern Maine in Lewiston/Auburn) May 21, 2026, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. (virtually via Zoom)

Participants may choose to attend all sessions or select those that best meet their needs. The Mathematics Specialist PLC will meet on the following dates:

Please use this link to register.

Math Trauma to Math Triumph: Math Therapy Conversations and Supports

Educators are invited to participate in informal, supportive conversations centered on Math Therapy by Vanessa Vakharia. Participants will discuss the book and explore the implementation of the 5 “Ms” (Mythbust, Moderate, Motivate, Makeover, and Measure) in their classrooms. This series continues learning from the December 5, 2025, in-person event with Vakharia.

Audience: pre-K-12 educators

pre-K-12 educators Dates: Participants may choose to attend one or multiple sessions. One-hour virtual meetings will take place on the following Wednesdays: January 14, 21, and 28, 2026 February 4, 11, and 25, 2026

Participants may choose to attend one or multiple sessions. One-hour virtual meetings will take place on the following Wednesdays: Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

To participate fully in this opportunity, educators should have attended the in-person workshop and have read—or be in the process of reading— Math Therapy. Please use this link to register.

2026 ATOMIM Spring Conference – Developing Mathematical Reasoning for ALL: Ensuring Everyone Is Counted In!

Join math educators for a full day of learning at the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM) Spring Conference. The conference will feature keynote speaker Vanessa Vakharia, “The Math Guru,” and a range of engaging sessions aligned to the strands of mathematical reasoning, math leadership, and differentiation, equity, and inclusion.

Audience: pre-K-12 educators

pre-K-12 educators Date: March 24, 2026

March 24, 2026 Location: Augusta Civic Center (in-person)

Contact hours will be made available to attendees. Please use this link to register.

Unlocking Numeracy

School and SAU teams serving grades 3-5 are invited to apply for a series of five virtual workshops hosted by Dan Finkel, founder of Math for Love, in collaboration with the Maine DOE. This opportunity supports schoolwide efforts to unlock students’ numeracy potential.

Audience: Numeracy teams consisting of the principal, two math teachers, and one or two community numeracy/math liaisons

Numeracy teams consisting of the principal, two math teachers, and one or two community numeracy/math liaisons Dates: February 3, 2026 – Foundation of Numeracy March 3, 2026 – Classroom Openers for Numeracy April 7, 2026 – Building Numeracy with Games May 5, 2026 – Communicating Numeracy to Families and Teachers May 26, 2026 – Rich Tasks and Purposeful Fluency



Each team will receive a numeracy toolkit, exemplar lessons, and supplies to support a family math night. Participants may earn up to 15 contact hours.

Please use this link to register. Applications are due January 16, 2026.

Deepening Early Numeracy Through Rich Math Talk, Purposeful Games, and Outdoor Place-Based Learning

Teams of pre-K-2 educators will participate in a comprehensive early numeracy initiative hosted by the Maine Math and Science Alliance (MMSA) in collaboration with the Maine DOE. This initiative integrates research-based professional learning, instructional coaching, play- and nature-based approaches, and family engagement to support joyful, meaningful, and developmentally responsive mathematics learning.

Audience: pre-K-2 educators

pre-K-2 educators Dates: In-person workshops will be taking place on the following dates. (Cohorts are determined by closest location.) Cohort 1 – Portland area: February 9, March 9, and April 6, 2026 Cohort 2 – Bangor area: February 6, March 2, and April 3, 2026 Cohort 3 – Machias area: February 27, March 27, and April 13, 2026

In-person workshops will be taking place on the following dates. (Cohorts are determined by closest location.)

Virtual coaching sessions will be available to support implementation. Participants may earn 20 contact hours, as well as a $250 honorarium.

Pairs of educators from the same school must apply together through a single joint application, which is due January 16, 2026. Please use this link to register.

STEAM PowerED Maine Professional Learning Cohort

Maine educators are invited to join a four-month STEAM professional learning cohort designed to support interdisciplinary teaching and learning across content areas. In partnership with Creative Generation and the Maine DOE, this cohort will focus on creativity, numeracy, instructional design, technology, and student-centered learning.

Audience: pre-K-12 educators

pre-K-12 educators Format: In-person kickoff on February 2, 2026, in Augusta Four virtual workshops to follow (in February, March, and April) Asynchronous learning in EnGiNE, the Maine DOE’s learning management system



Participants may earn 26 contact hours, as well as a $500 stipend, over the span of four months: eight hours for the in-person kickoff, four hours of professional learning with Creative Generation, four hours of professional learning with the Maine DOE, and 10 hours for artifact creation. Mileage reimbursement is available to all participants, and lodging is available upon request for anyone traveling more than 50 miles from Augusta.

Please use this link to register. Registration closes on January 26, 2026.

For more information about any of these professional learning opportunities, please contact Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Coordinator Kathy Bertini at Kathy.Bertini@maine.gov.

Titles II-A and IV-A funds received from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) support the implementation of these projects. These projects have an award totaling $213,8333.62 of which 77% is federally funded and directly attributed to project implementation. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, ED or the U.S. government.