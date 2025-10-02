PepCare Highlights Referral Coordination Challenges During National Orthodontic Health Month

PepCare Celebrates National Orthodontic Health Month

Wisconsin-Based Platform Addresses Communication Gaps in Dental Referral Process

KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As dental practices observe National Orthodontic Health Month this October, PepCare is drawing attention to persistent coordination challenges in the orthodontic referral process. The Wisconsin -based company operates a HIPAA-compliant digital platform designed to address communication gaps between general dental practices and orthodontic specialists.The American Association of Orthodontists recommends children receive their first orthodontic evaluation by age 7. However, traditional referral methods—including phone calls, faxes, and handwritten slips—can create delays between the initial referral and specialist consultation, potentially affecting treatment timing during critical developmental periods."Many practices still use paper-based referral systems that require multiple touchpoints between offices," said Dr. Bryon Kozak, an orthodontist and founder of PepCare. "The referral might start with a handwritten note, then move through phone calls and faxed documents before reaching the specialist. This process introduces opportunities for communication breakdowns."Common Referral Workflow ChallengesTraditional dental referral systems face several recurring obstacles:-Handwritten referral slips may be misplaced or contain incomplete patient information.-Multiple phone calls between offices can interrupt clinical time.-Parents often experience delays in receiving appointment information.-Practices have limited visibility into whether referrals reach completion.These coordination gaps can extend the timeline between identifying an orthodontic need and initiating treatment—particularly relevant during childhood developmental windows when early intervention is most effective.Digital Coordination ApproachPepCare's referral management software converts paper-based referrals into digital formats. The platform includes a centralized dashboard for tracking referral status, secure messaging between providers, and tools for sharing patient information while maintaining HIPAA compliance.The system also incorporates virtual evaluation capabilities, allowing orthodontic specialists to review patient photos and information before scheduling in-office consultations.October Awareness CampaignNational Orthodontic Health Month, held each October, focuses on educating the public about orthodontic care and the importance of early evaluation. The campaign timing coincides with back-to-school dental checkups, when general dentists often identify orthodontic needs in young patients."This month highlights the connection between general dentistry and orthodontic care," Dr. Kozak noted. "Efficient referral coordination helps ensure patients receive timely evaluations during appropriate developmental stages."PepCare serves dental practices and orthodontic specialists across the United States. The platform is available through both free and subscription-based options.About PepCarePepCare is the leading orthodontic software for patient referrals and communication management, trusted by dental practices nationwide. The HIPAAcompliant platform brings referrals, patient engagement, and virtual care together in one place, helping dental professionals enhance patient care while modernizing their practice workflows.For more information: www.pepcare.com About National Orthodontic Health MonthThe annual National Orthodontic Health Month takes place in October to promote awareness about orthodontic treatment needs. The American Association of Orthodontists organizes this yearly initiative to teach people about orthodontic wellness and the value of early orthodontic treatment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.