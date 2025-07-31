PepCare Reimagines Digital Dental Referrals with Platform Refresh

Top Dental Software

KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PepCare ( www.pepcare.com ), a digital platform focused on dental referrals and patient care coordination, has launched an updated user interface and redesigned website to improve practice workflow efficiency. The refresh aims to streamline the referral process while maintaining the platform's core functionality for connecting dental practices and specialists.Addressing Critical Industry ChallengesRecent US industry research reveals significant inefficiencies in dental referral and administrative processes. According to CAQH data, practices using multiple methods for credentialing spend 40% more on associated administrative costs than those using a single platform. The 2020 CAQH Index estimates that by automating administrative transactions, the potential savings opportunity for the US dental industry is $3 billion.Current inefficiencies are particularly acute in referral management, where manual processes continue to dominate despite available digital solutions. Studies show that 46% of faxed referrals never result in a scheduled appointment, while up to 65% of specialist referrals may be unnecessary, leading to longer wait times for patients who truly need specialist care.The administrative burden on dental practices is substantial, with solo practitioners - who represent roughly 50% of US dentists - particularly affected. Unlike physicians (where only 15% run solo practices), dental practices often have limited administrative support, making the burden of manual referral processes fall directly on providers.PepCare's platform refresh directly addresses these US market challenges, with the update responding to user feedback collected over the past year from American dental professionals experiencing these inefficiencies.The refreshed platform includes:• Updated user interface designed for faster navigation• Redesigned website with improved accessibility• Enhanced data tracking capabilities• Cross-device compatibility for easier accessAddressing Workflow Challenges"We've spent considerable time understanding how dental practices actually use referral systems," said Dr. Bryon Kozak, Founder of PepCare. "This isn't just about making things look newer – we've focused on the daily workflow challenges that practices face. The updated interface reflects real input from orthodontists, oral surgeons, and general practitioners who told us exactly what would make their referral process more efficient."Current Platform UsagePepCare currently serves dental practices across multiple specialties including orthodontics, oral surgery, and periodontics. Dr. Kozak's background as an orthodontist has shaped the platform's understanding of specialist workflow needs, particularly in managing complex referral cases that require detailed treatment coordination between general practitioners and specialists.The platform's user base includes practices that have experienced the industry's common referral challenges firsthand - from lost paperwork to delayed communication between offices.About PepCarePepCare is the leading orthodontic software for patient referrals and communication management, trusted by dental practices nationwide. The HIPAAcompliant platform brings referrals, patient engagement, and virtual care together in one place, helping dental professionals enhance patient care while modernizing their practice workflows.For more information: www.pepcare.com

