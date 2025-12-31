FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 31, 2025

Missouri awarded over $14 million in federal counter drone funding to strengthen security for FIFA World Cup in Kansas City region

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has been notified that the State of Missouri has been awarded $14.24 million in federal funding to strengthen security for FIFA World Cup events in the Kansas City region. The funding is through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program. FEMA is awarding C-UAS grants to the 11 states hosting or supporting FIFA World Cup matches in 2026. States can use the grants to strengthen their ability to detect, identify, track, or mitigate unmanned aircraft systems, also known as drones.

“Kansas City will be one of the most exciting destinations in the world for soccer fans next year, and the State of Missouri is working with local officials and law enforcement partners to ensure visitors and residents are safe and secure at FIFA matches, Fan Festival, and all related events,” Governor Mike Kehoe said. “We appreciate the Trump Administration and FEMA acting swiftly to award this counter-drone funding, which will further strengthen our coordinated state and local security measures and represents a long-term investment in the security of the region.”

“As we plan with our local partners in Kansas City, we are taking into account every potential threat related to World Cup matches and other FIFA-related events,” said Department of Public Safety Director Mark James. “This includes being prepared for potential threats from hostile actors who utilize technology, including unmanned aircraft systems. The 2026 World Cup is a global event, and we will be fully prepared to detect and respond accordingly.”

From June 16 through July 11, Kansas City is scheduled to host a total of six World Cup matches, including four in the Group Stage, a Round of 32 match and a Quarterfinal. In addition to the matches, Fan Festival and Kansas City area attractions are expected to draw thousands of visitors from around the world.

