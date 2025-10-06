Proper Uniform Fittings Improve Productivity, Safety, and Brand Image, Reports Feury Image Group

Feury Image Group specialists conduct professional uniform fittings to ensure employees benefit from greater comfort, improved safety, and a consistent brand image across the workforce. Feury Image Group develops and manages web-based uniform programs.

The company urges business leaders, safety managers, and HR professionals to integrate fittings as a cornerstone of effective uniform programs.

Employers who integrate fittings into their programs see measurable improvements in efficiency, retention, and brand consistency.” — Helder Guedes

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feury Image Group is encouraging business leaders, safety managers, and HR professionals to rethink their approach to uniform programs and integrate fittings as a strategic step. The company’s latest report underscores how uniform fittings — often overlooked — play a decisive role in workforce performance, safety, and brand reputation.While many organizations emphasize fabric durability, compliance, and customization, the critical step of professional fittings is frequently bypassed. Feury Image Group highlights how this omission can negatively impact employee productivity, increase costs, and erode morale.“Uniforms aren’t just clothing — they’re tools employees depend on every day,” said Helder Guedes, Uniform Program Expert at Feury Image Group. “The way a garment fits directly affects comfort, safety, and confidence on the job. Employers who integrate fittings into their programs see measurable improvements in efficiency, retention, and brand consistency.”Key insights include:• Comfort drives productivity: Well-fitted garments support freedom of movement and reduce distractions.• Safety and compliance: Proper fit ensures FR/AR and hi-visibility apparel perform as intended.• Professional image: A consistent, polished appearance strengthens brand trust.• Employee value and retention: Fittings show respect and inclusion, boosting morale and reducing turnover.Feury Image Group urges companies to view fittings not as an optional step, but as a cornerstone of an effective uniform program.Read the full guidance here.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group (FeuryImageGroup.com) is at the forefront of providing customized workwear programs that empower organizations to present a professional and unified image. Feury Image Group is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies and creative strategies to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients, from managed uniform programs and branded apparel to promotional products and print solutions. Its commitment to innovation is matched by a rigorous quality assurance process, ensuring that all products and services not only meet but exceed industry standards.About Work Hard Dress RightWork Hard Dress Right (WHDR), a Feury Image Group company, provides managed uniform programs, custom branding, and safety apparel solutions for industries from construction and healthcare to transportation and utilities. With in-house customization and decades of expertise, WHDR helps businesses protect their employees, ensure compliance, and strengthen their brand.

