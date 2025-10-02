Rabid Skunks Confirmed in York County; One Person and Two Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 2, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that two skunks from York County have tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

The first skunk that tested positive for rabies was found near Bookout and Percival roads in Rock Hill, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The second skunk that tested positive for rabies was found near Bynum and Richland avenues in Rock Hill, S.C. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider.

Both skunks from York County were submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Sept. 30, 2025, and were confirmed to have rabies Oct. 1, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with either skunk, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Public Health Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.” An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. In 2025, eight animals have tested positive for rabies in York County. There have been 77 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, six of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in York County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

