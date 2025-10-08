DPH, Alliance for a Healthier SC Release South Carolina State Health Improvement Plan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 9, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina and multi-sector partners from across the state, is proud to announce the publication of the 2025–2030 South Carolina State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP). Developed through the Live Healthy South Carolina collaborative, the SHIP reflects the collective efforts of state agencies, public health entities, healthcare providers, community-based organizations and other cross-sector stakeholders working to improve health outcomes across the state.

Live Healthy South Carolina brings together organizations and leaders to assess population health, identify data-driven priorities and recommend best practices for implementation at both the state and local levels. The SHIP serves as a five-year roadmap for health improvement, translating population-level health data into actionable strategies that advance the well-being of all South Carolinians.

“The South Carolina State Health Improvement Plan serves as a roadmap to a healthier future for our state,” said Dr. Karla Buru, DPH deputy director of Health Strategy and External Affairs & chief of staff. “The plan not only outlines objectives we hope to achieve as a state but also provides our communities with strategies and steps to reach those goals. We are hopeful that the plan will be a critical tool in our mission to protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of everyone in South Carolina.”

The plan emphasizes innovative, evidence-informed strategies and a results-based approach, with a focus on the following priority areas:

Chronic Health Conditions

Behavioral Health

Maternal and Infant Health

Affordable and Nutritious Foods

Safe and Affordable Places to be Physically Active

Access to High-Quality Care

Income and Poverty

Education

Neighborhood and Community Development

These areas provide a blueprint for meaningful, measurable progress. The successful implementation of the SHIP relies on multi-sector partnerships, ongoing collaboration and a shared commitment to turning the plan into action.

"The SHIP gives us a clear direction, but it’s collaboration that will carry us forward,” said Monty Robertson, Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina executive director. “By joining forces across every sector and community, we can turn shared vision into real, measurable improvements for our state."

Partners across public health, state and local agencies, private organizations, health care entities, and community groups are encouraged to use the SHIP as a guide to align efforts, share expertise, and implement strategies that improve health outcomes across South Carolina.

“Behavioral health issues and many other conditions affect emotional, psychological, and social well-being across all stages of life,” said Sara Goldsby, director of the Office of Substance Use Services within the South Carolina Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. “This plan represents the kind of leadership that centers on collaboration. From the development of priorities to work on strategies, the SHIP is about a shared commitment – across sectors – to supporting the health of South Carolinians.”

The full plan is available online at dph.sc.gov/SHIP.

