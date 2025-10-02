Contact: Heather Pillsworth, (845) 431-7911

Release Date: October 02, 2025 Statement From New York State Department Of Transportation Region 8 Acting Director Jim Rusak The proposed project to enhance safety, reduce crashes and convert a critical 30-mile stretch of State Route 17 to Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan Counties is vital to the connectivity and growth of the Hudson Valley. Over the past several months, the State Department of Transportation has been evaluating the project alternatives while engaging with stakeholders and the public. As a result, it's become clear that more time is needed to re-assess the project alternatives in consideration of feedback received and ensure compliance with the new federal requirements and guidelines. What does this mean for the project and its future? The State Department of Transportation remains fully committed to progressing this important safety project. We very much appreciate the public’s engagement and comments to date and look forward to further engagement in the coming weeks and months as we work toward releasing the Draft Environmental Impact Statement next year, leading toward a Record of Decision in the second half of 2026. ###

