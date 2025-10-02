Groundbreaking New Calendar Shines Light on Black America’s Unsung Pioneers

"R" HISTORY: FORGOTTEN AFRICAN AMERICAN PIONEERS AND THEIR LEGACY! Historical Facts as shared by Sister Rachel Lyga

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new calendar is helping bring attention to the amazing lives and contributions of Black Americans whose stories haven’t been told enough. “R” History: Forgotten - African American Pioneers and their Legacy is a visually rich, year-long calendar that pays tribute to the accomplishments of Black individuals from pioneering inventors and entrepreneurs to military leaders, educators, and everyday heroes who helped shape the soul of a nation.Created as both a historical record and a motivational keepsake, the calendar captures twelve months of courage, innovation, and legacy through full-color spreads, with each colored box representing accomplishments in the arts, legislation, civil rights, education, integration, and more.The goal is simple: “To honor those who paved the way and to inspire those who will carry that legacy forward.”Black Patriots: Honoring a Legacy of CourageThis detailed calendar highlights the stories of Black soldiers and leaders who served with distinction throughout U.S. history even when the nation denied them basic rights.• Approximately 3,000 Black soldiers fought in the Revolutionary War, laying the foundation for the very ideals of freedom they were denied.• James Armistead Lafayette, a courageous Black spy during the Revolution, was personally commended by General Lafayette in 1784.• Oliver Cromwell, another Black soldier, received an honorable discharge in 1783 signed by General George Washington himself.• Absalom Jones, born in 1746, rose to become one of the most influential religious and social leaders of his time, advocating for justice during and after the war.• Despite their sacrifices, Black troops served in segregated units in every war from the Revolution through World War II until President Truman’s Executive Order 9981 officially ended military segregation in 1948.These stories and hundreds more remind us that Black Americans were not just witnesses to history but shapers of it.More Than Time: Memory and Power in MotionEach month in the calendar showcases themes of brilliance and perseverance:• Unsung Black inventors who changed daily life with innovations often uncredited• Military veterans and Buffalo Soldiers whose courage shaped the nation’s defense• Faith-based leaders who blended activism with spiritual power• Educators, entrepreneurs, and homemakers who built lasting institutionsWhy This Is Important TodayIn today’s time when history is contested and cultural erasure threatens truth, “R” History: Forgotten - African American Pioneers and their Legacy stands as an act of remembrance. It amplifies the voices of those long silenced and empowers readers of all backgrounds to recognize the full scope of Black excellence in American history.“R” History: Forgotten - African American Pioneers and their Legacy is now available on Amazon and other major retailers.Get your copy today and share the legacy to keep it alive! Sister Rachel Lyga was a Senior Olympian, physical fitness enthusiast, and advocate for cultural literacy and social justice. Through this calendar, she reclaims space for the powerful, too-often-overlooked narratives that define the Black American experience. Ace Publishing Services provides full-spectrum publishing solutions for authors and businesses. Our expertise includes editing, design, formatting, and self-publishing, ensuring top-quality results for every project. Whether you're an independent author or a business looking to elevate your content, our dedicated team guarantees excellence and punctual delivery.

