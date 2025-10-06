Dr. Cornelia Shipley Bearyman Leads Efforts to Redefine Leadership and Culture in Today’s Workplace

Dr. Cornelia Shipley Bearyman

Leadership today requires more than strategy—it demands courage, authenticity, and a commitment to people.” — Dr. Cornelia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Cornelia Shipley Bearyman is one of the shining stars of THE BOW Collective . As a dynamic leadership strategist, workplace culture expert, and founder of 3C Consulting , LLC, she continues to reshape how organizations think about leadership, equity, and long-term business growth. With more than three decades of experience guiding Fortune 500 companies, government entities, and entrepreneurial enterprises, Dr. Bearyman is at the forefront of helping leaders unlock their full potential while driving measurable organizational impact.At 3C Consulting, the focus is clear: Clarity, Capacity, and Commitment—the three cornerstones that Dr. Bearyman has designed to transform individual leadership and organizational outcomes. This proprietary framework has enabled companies across industries—including Lockheed Martin, Nielsen, DaVita, TE Connectivity, Mortenson, Georgia Institute of Technical, the Atlanta Hawks and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Southfield Alumni Chapter —to build inclusive workplaces, cultivate resilient leaders, and position their organizations for sustainable success.Dr. Bearyman’s mission is both deeply personal and powerfully professional. “Leadership today requires more than strategy—it demands courage, authenticity, and a commitment to people,” she explains. “At 3C Consulting, we partner with leaders to bridge the gap between aspiration and execution, ensuring that both people and performance thrive.”Her insights have been featured on national platforms, including NPR, Black Enterprise, The Washington Post, and even OWN, further amplifying her message that culture change is possible when leaders are willing to do the work. A sought-after speaker and facilitator, Dr. Bearyman has delivered keynote addresses and workshops that spark meaningful change, whether she is guiding executives through leadership transitions, helping organizations navigate cultural transformation, or mentoring emerging leaders.Clients consistently credit her with helping them unlock hidden potential and accelerate growth, particularly in times of change or disruption. Looking ahead, 3C Consulting is expanding its reach with new executive coaching programs, customized leadership programs and high-impact partnerships that equip organizations to grow stronger, adapt faster, and lead confidently in an ever-changing world.Dr. Bearyman’s vision remains steadfast: to empower leaders to align purpose with performance and to build workplaces where both people and profits prosper.For more information, please visit the website: www.3cconsulting.com About THE BOW COLLECTIVE:THE BOW COLLECTIVE is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists," we work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs. In addition, we actively create the pipeline of successful entrepreneurship by training, counseling and partnering with emerging businesses.About THE BOW Speakers Bureau: THE BOW Speakers Bureau features recognized subject-matter experts. Powered by The BOW COLLECTIVE, the bureau connects corporate audiences with leaders who share field-tested playbooks, case studies, and lessons from building and scaling multi-million-dollar businesses.

