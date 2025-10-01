The BOW Collective Marks World Mental Health Day with a Focus on Business and Well-Being

Dr. Keisha Mack Christi Venable, SMILE Therapy Services Dr. Paula Anderson, CEO of PACE Consulting Tovi C. Scruggs-Hussein, CEO of Tici'ess, Inc. The BOW Collective

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world increasingly defined by economic uncertainty, global tensions, and social unrest, mental health is not a momentary campaign—it is a daily priority that is many times, overlooked. In tandem with this, The BOW Collective is proud to highlight the works of three pioneering members: Dr. Keisha L. Mack, Christi Venable, Dr. Paula Anderson and Tovi Scruggs-Hussein —who are leading the charge to embed mental wellness into the core of how we live, work, and thrive. These women are more than entrepreneurs—they are architects of systemic change, blending culturally responsive mental health care with visionary business leadership to serve communities of color.Dr. Keisha L. Mack, Co-Owner/COO of The MECCA Group, LLC and a founding member of The BOW Collective, has dedicated her career to ensuring that mental health is treated as a vital, everyday resource—not a crisis response. “Mental health is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. And our communities deserve both access and advocacy,” says Dr. Mack. Her work through The MECCA Group has empowered thousands of young people, families, and educators with therapy and psychological services that affirm their experiences and identities. Now with national reach, MECCA continues to stand as a model of culturally competent care and community-rooted healing.Christi Venable, MA, NCC, LPC, LCPC, Founder and CEO of Smile Therapy Services, LLC, is a corporate wellness specialist who works with reducing workplace stress. She instructs on the how-tos of striking a work-life balance. As a celebrated entrepreneur and mental health advocate. Venable was named the 2020 SBA Small Businessperson of the Year for Washington, DC, and a 2022 Enterprising Woman of the Year. Her school-based mental health programs provide essential emotional support for youth in underserved communities, proving that when therapy meets innovation, lives are transformed. Smile Therapy’s holistic, trauma-informed approach to mental health underscores a powerful message: mental well-being must be a core part of education, business, and daily life.Dr. Paula Anderson, CEO of PACE Consulting, brings a distinct and vital perspective to the intersection of mental health and corporate strategy. With over two decades of experience in leadership development, organizational psychology, and workforce wellness, Anderson has positioned PACE Consulting as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to elevate employee engagement through mental well-being. Under her leadership, PACE provides consulting services that center the emotional and psychological needs of today’s diverse workforce—emphasizing that business growth and human sustainability must go hand in hand. Anderson’s approach integrates trauma-informed leadership practices and equity-centered organizational change, redefining what a thriving workplace looks like.Tovi C. Scruggs-Hussein, CEO of Tici'ess, Inc., is a visionary educator, award-winning urban high school principal, and "leader of leaders" with over 25 years of experience in emotional intelligence and equity work. Her transformative leadership is anchored in the “Do vs. BE” paradigm: sustainable leadership emerges not merely from actions (“doing”) but from authentic self embodiment (“BE ing”). Known affectionately as “Goddess at Work,” Tovi integrates emotional intelligence, resilience, equity, inclusion, and what she calls “professional spirituality” into her leadership development, fostering what she terms “Leadership BE ingness”Together, Dr. Keisha Mack, Christi Venable, Dr. Paula Anderson and Tovi Scruggs-Hussein exemplify what it means to be BOW Sisters—visionary Black women who lead with purpose, heal with intention, and build with excellence.The BOW Collective honors their tireless advocacy and commitment to embedding mental health into the fabric of everyday life. Their work reminds us that wellness is not a sidebar—it is the backbone of sustainable success, community resilience, and generational change.Follow and support their transformative work:*The MECCA Group, LLCWebsite: www.themeccagroupllc.com *Smile Therapy Services, LLCWebsite: www.smiletherapyservices.com *PACE ConsultingWebsite: www.pace-consulting.com *Tici'ess, Inc.The BOW Collective: Website: www.thebowcollective.org Instagram: @thebowcollectiveMedia Contact: info@thebowcollective.org

