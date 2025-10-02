DHS and FEMA Condemn Judicial Overreach Threatening National Security and Emergency Preparedness

A single activist judge’s decision now threatens Americans across the nation, preventing them from receiving critical FEMA resources

Washington, D.C. – A single federal judge is holding the nation’s emergency management funds hostage, risking irreparable harm that could cost lives and cause incalculable damage.

U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy has halted the reallocation of $233 million in Homeland Security Grant Program funds from several states, including Illinois and New York. This unprecedented judicial overreach has gutted critical grant programs essential for equipping state and local leaders to combat escalating threats such as wildfires, floods, tornadoes, cyberattacks, and terrorism. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) strongly condemn this activist decision, which undermines America’s safety at a time when resilience and security are non-negotiable.

Under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, DHS and FEMA have returned nearly $3.5 billion in taxpayer dollars to American communities, empowering state and local leaders to strengthen preparedness for emergencies, including fires, floods, tornadoes, cyber incidents, and terrorist attacks. These commonsense reforms, born from a comprehensive review exposing rampant waste, fraud, and abuse in FEMA’s grant programs, have been halted by a rogue judge’s ruling. This decision leaves our nation vulnerable to threats like mass illegal immigration, Foreign Terrorist Organizations, surging antisemitism, and violent extremists. FEMA’s non-disaster grant programs are a lifeline for communities, enabling them to hire and train firefighters, bolster cybersecurity, secure ports and transit systems, protect churches and nonprofits, deploy public warning systems, and shield against terrorism and transnational crime.

Unlike the previous administration, which misused funds to bankroll luxury hotels for illegal immigrants, absurd climate change pet projects, and organizations with anti-American agendas, DHS and FEMA have prioritized efficient, targeted investments to fortify America’s defenses.

“For too long, FEMA’s outdated programs treated taxpayer money like a free-for-all,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, DHS has been relentless in its efforts to eliminate waste and ensure every dollar strengthens our communities. This judicial sabotage threatens the safety of our states, counties, towns, and weakens the entire nation. We will fight to restore these critical reforms and protect American lives.”