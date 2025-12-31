ICE Ends 2025 With More Arrests of Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Child Rapists, Violent Abusers, and Drug Traffickers

If you are in the United States illegally, self-deport via the CBP Home app before December 31, 2025, and receive a $3,000 stipend and a free flight home for the holidays

WASHINGTON — As Americans prepare to celebrate the new year, they can be thankful for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arresting and removing criminals out of their neighborhoods. Yesterday across the country, ICE arrested the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes including raping a child under 12-years-old, domestic violence assault, and alien smuggling.

“In President Trump’s first year in office, ICE law enforcement relentlessly targeted the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across our country,” said a DHS Spokesperson. “Just yesterday ICE arrested domestic abusers, drug traffickers, and a monster who raped a child under 12-years-old. Our New Year's resolution for 2026: more worst of the worst arrests. We are thankful to all our officers who put their lives on the line day-in and day-out to deliver safer neighborhoods for American families.”

Yesterday’s worst of the worst arrests include:

Artemio Gabriel-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of rape in the second degree involving a victim under 12-years-old in Scott County, Kentucky.

Julian Ramos-Vicente, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated assault in Floyd, Georgia.

Panfilo Padilla-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of domestic violence assault in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Muhammad Baloch, a criminal illegal alien from Pakistan, convicted of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in Collin County, Texas.

Gabino Huerta-Navarrete, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of alien smuggling in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Texas.

