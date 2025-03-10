Zebra Pen Corp. Announces Retirement of President Clem Restaino

Zebra Pen brand logo

With tremendous gratitude, Zebra Pen Corp. announces the retirement of US President Clem Restaino, after an extraordinary 40 years of service and leadership.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With tremendous gratitude, Zebra Pen Corp. announces the retirement of US President Clem Restaino, after an extraordinary 40 years of dedicated service and leadership. While his leadership will certainly be missed, the company is excited for his well-deserved next chapter.

Mr. Restaino’s tenure at Zebra Pen began in sales, where he played a critical role in the successful launch of the US-based operation. Over the course of his career, his leadership guided the organization to its current level of success. Mr.Restaino’s guidance helped the company through the early periods of growth and through the trials of Hurricane Sandy and COVID-19. He was instrumental in building the Monterrey, Mexico manufacturing plant and warehouse, thus setting the company up for future success. Zebra Pen Corp. is deeply grateful for his decades of hard work and unwavering commitment to their mission.

In anticipation of Mr. Restaino's retirement, Zebra Pen Corp. is also excited to share that Joseph Marcello, current VP of Finance, will be succeeding him as President. Mr. Marcello has been with the organization for 15 years and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership. With his extensive financial expertise, collaborative skills, and experience at the company, Zebra Pen Corp. is confident that under Mr. Marcello’s leadership, they will continue to thrive and build upon the strong foundation established by Mr. Restaino.



About Zebra Pen Corporation

Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation’s mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, SARASA®, Z-Grip®, CLiCKART™, and MILDLINER™ brands. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.

