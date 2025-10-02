AG Yost’s Teen Ambassador Board Kicks Off Year With a Real-Time Experience

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost welcomed members of the 2025-26 Teen Ambassador Board this week by inviting them to sit in on a press conference announcing the results of a statewide human trafficking crackdown, Operation Next Door.

The board, made up of high-school juniors and seniors, had a behind-the-scenes look at how a press conference in Yost’s office unfolds. They also had the opportunity to directly question AG Yost and law enforcement officials about the sting.

Students asked thoughtful questions, including:

What are the early warning signs of human trafficking?

How big of a role does social media play in victimization?

What happens next after an operation like this?

Trust your gut – a bad feeling is reason enough to report a tip to the Human Trafficking Hotline (844-363-6448).

Never trust strangers online and never share intimate photos, no matter how well you think you know someone.

Human trafficking stings continue as long as there is a demand for purchased sex, with law enforcement tactics evolving based on changing trends.

Officials offered clear takeaways for the young audience:

“Teenagers are often dismissed as bystanders, but this year’s group showed that they’re anything but,” Yost said. “They asked tough questions, including some that adults might be reluctant to ask. Ohio’s future is in good hands.”

During the one-year term, Teen Ambassador Board members will have opportunities to offer their perspectives on issues affecting young Ohioans and to engage directly with state officials through interactive learning sessions, policy discussions and hands-on activities.

This year’s board is made up of 182 students from across the state. For a full list of the 2025-26 board members, click here.

