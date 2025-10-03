The Center for Internet Security and MS-ISAC Announce Newly Elected Executive Committee Members

Four cybersecurity leaders will join the Executive Committee to help guide cyber defense efforts for state, local, tribal, and territorial communities

EAST GREENBUSH, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Internet Security, Inc.® (CIS®) and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) are pleased to announce the newly elected members of the MS-ISAC Executive Committee for the 2025–2028 term.

These leaders represent a diverse cross-section of state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) government organizations and bring a wealth of experience and dedication to advancing cybersecurity across the SLTT community.

The newly elected Executive Committee members are:

• Michael Geraghty, Chief Information Security Officer and Director of the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell

• Ryan Murray, Chief Information Security Officer and Deputy Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security

• Dr. Byrian Ramsey, Corporate IT Director and Senior Compliance Officer for Poarch Creek Indians Federal Services

• Al Yu, Information Technology Director for Black Hawk County, Iowa

“We are thrilled to welcome our newly elected members of the MS-ISAC Executive Committee. Serving on the Executive Committee and guiding the development of cyber services and solutions for SLTT members is a critical role, and I'm confident that the unique perspectives and experiences each bring will be of great value to this work,” said Committee Chair, Terry Loftus. “I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the outgoing members of the Executive Committee for their dedicated service to the group, to the MS-ISAC community, and the broader public. Your contributions have been invaluable, and your hard work and commitment have made a significant impact.”

The MS-ISAC Executive Committee provides strategic guidance and leadership to ensure that the cybersecurity needs of SLTT governments are addressed effectively and equitably.

“The MS-ISAC Executive Committee plays a vital role in advancing the cybersecurity interests of state, local, tribal, and territorial governments by ensuring that every SLTT organization has a representative voice at the national level,” said Karen Sorady, Vice President of MS-ISAC Strategy and Plans. “These dedicated, member-elected volunteers generously contribute their time and expertise to represent the interests of our members to key stakeholders. As we welcome our new members, we also extend our heartfelt thanks to the outgoing committee members for their exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to strengthening the cybersecurity posture of the SLTT community and our nation. Their leadership has made a lasting impact on the strength and unity of our community.”

The full MS-ISAC Executive Committee, effective October 1, 2025, can be found here.

For more information, please contact media@cisecurity.org.

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc.® (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities. To learn more, visit cisecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

