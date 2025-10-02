The national cyberdrill "Digital Kyrgyzstan 2025" was held in Bishkek with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

The national cyberdrill “Digital Kyrgyzstan 2025” was held in Bishkek from 24 to 26 September, organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovation Technologies of the Kyrgyz Republic in cooperation with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regional Office for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The event gathered around 300 representatives from government institutions, the private sector, academia, and international expert communities.

The cyberdrill aimed to strengthen national cyber resilience, enhance the capacity of IT specialists, and improve preparedness for effective cyber incident response. The program featured plenary sessions, master classes, and practical team-based exercises on incident response, digital forensics, and risk management—providing the country’s largest platform for knowledge-sharing and cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

“In the context of the rapid digitalization of all spheres of life – from public administration and the economy to the delivery of social services – cybersecurity issues are acquiring strategic importance. Information security, the resilience of critical infrastructure, and the stability of the financial sector are directly linked to national security, public trust, and a sustainable business environment,” emphasized Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“Effective response to cyber incidents and the development of a resilient national cyber defense system require a comprehensive approach that combines technical solutions, managerial readiness, skilled human resources, and strong cooperation among all stakeholders,” noted Ambassador Volker Frobarth, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek.

The cyberdrill reinforced coordination among government agencies, the private sector, academia, and international organizations, improved specialists’ preparedness for cyber incident response, and created a unique platform to discuss emerging threats, share best practices, and strengthen collaborative approaches to cybersecurity.