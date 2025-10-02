Social media strategies to prevent youth crime explored at OSCE workshop in Astana

How to strategically use social media to raise awareness about crime prevention and strengthen youth reliance to corruption and drug use was the focus of a workshop in Astana organized by the OSCE’s Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, in co-operation with the OSCE Programme Office in Astana.

Law enforcement officials, social services specialists, youth affairs representatives, and young people between 18 and 25 from across Kazakhstan explored the ins and outs of using social media for awareness raising campaigns on crime, strengthening young people’s resilience to corruption and drug use, and promoting integrity and positive alternatives for youth. Through group work and practical exercises, they also discussed effective messaging, how to work with role models, and which online platforms to pick for different audiences.

“Being part of this workshop meant that our voices were included in shaping the national social media strategy,” said an 18-year-old participant representing the Youth Information Service of Kazakhstan. “It feels empowering to know that young people’s ideas will guide campaigns that speak directly to our peers.”.

The outcomes of the workshop will help the OSCE develop a strategy for a national social media awareness-raising campaign on youth crime prevention to support Kazakhstan in its efforts against organized crime and corruption. The campaign is expected to launch in 2026.

This work is part of the OSCE’s multi-year, extra-budgetary project, “Enhancing youth crime and drug use prevention through education on legality and awareness campaigns addressing threats of organized crime and corruption,” funded by Germany, with additional support from Andorra, Finland, Italy, Norway, Poland and Thailand.