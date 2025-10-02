John Muir Health Contributes More Than $205 Million in Community Benefit

Partnerships Key to Addressing Comprehensive Community Health Needs

At John Muir Health we recognize that addressing community needs requires both internal and external collaboration” — Jamie Elmasu, Director of Community Health Improvement

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health recently released its annual Community Benefit Report highlighting the San Francisco East Bay health care system’s contributions to the community. In 2024, John Muir Health contributed $205.7 million – an increase of more than $10.8 million from the previous year. This includes nearly $178 million in unpaid MediCal costs, the difference between the cost to provide care and payments received.

As a not-for-profit health care system, John Muir Health’s mission is to improve the health of the communities it serves with quality and compassion. Top community needs are addressed by providing grant funding to local nonprofit partners, medical and mental health services for uninsured and Medi-Cal patients, health care workforce training, and other important community services.

“In 2024 we witnessed the power of teamwork in action,” said Mike Thomas, president and CEO of John Muir Health. “From our clinical staff to administrative teams, support services, leadership, and partner organizations, every role has been essential in delivering the highest quality care to the community.”

John Muir Health is currently carrying out a three-year strategy (2023 – 2025) to improve the lives of vulnerable populations based on a Community Health Needs Assessment informed by input from community stakeholders. Central to this effort are partnerships with 35 nonprofit organizations to focus attention on three critical areas: Behavioral Health, Healthcare Access and Delivery, and Housing and Homelessness Prevention.

“At John Muir Health we recognize that addressing community needs requires both internal and external collaboration,” said Jamie Elmasu, director of Community Health Improvement at John Muir Health. “By working alongside nonprofits, local organizations, schools, and healthcare providers, our Community Benefit services span the entire geographical region of Contra Costa County, northern Alameda County, and the Tri-Valley. Through our partnerships, we are addressing multifaceted and layered societal needs.”

Community Partnerships

Several John Muir Health partners were featured in the 2024 report as exemplars, including La Clínica de la Raza, which serves as a medical home for many of the area’s most vulnerable community members. Since 2011, John Muir Health has provided more than 3,000 La Clínica patients with advanced specialty care, including cancer, gynecology, urology, and gastroenterology services.

“It’s incredibly fulfilling to see these services in action and the impact they’re having on our community,” said Jane Garcia, CEO of La Clínica de la Raza. “I want to thank John Muir Health —not only for covering the operating room costs but for making the critical connections between La Clínica and specialist physicians. They have fully embraced this work and it’s been a home run.”

Trinity Center offers vital safety net services, case management, and housing support for adults experiencing homelessness in Contra Costa County. One way John Muir Health provides support is through the Happy Feet program, staffed by the health system’s Family Medicine Residency physicians who provide foot exams. The Family Medicine Residency Physicians also provide health education at Mental Health Connections in Concord.

As a long-term partner of 17 years, Mental Health Connections assists adults living with mental illness find a structured, proven approach to achieving their potential. They can access the resources necessary to return to work or school.

"We are deeply grateful for John Muir Health’s long-standing support of our organization and so many others throughout Contra Costa County,” said Michael Dunn, CEO of Mental Health Connections. “Their generosity allows us to reach more people and continue bringing hope, care, and support to those we serve."

As part of its Community Benefit goals, John Muir Health supports community health education resources that focus on wellness and prevention to patients, the underserved, and broader communities. In addition, John Muir Health is committed to supporting students interested in pursuing careers in health care. Each year the health system offers numerous training opportunities for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, college, high school, and other health care students.

“Last year, John Muir Health trained 1,382 health professionals during residencies, internships and fellowships,” said Elmasu. “This includes 455 physicians and medical students and 725 nurses and nursing students for our community. We are proud to offer an enriching training opportunity for our future workforce.”

For more information and to access the JMH Community Benefit Report, please visit: Community Benefit Reports.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,400 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many adult and pediatric specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.