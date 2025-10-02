Introduction to Fly Tying workshop to be held Oct. 17 at Busch Conservation Area

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.— Ever wondered how tiny works of art can catch big fish? The craft of fly tying has a history stretching back nearly two thousand years. It blends utility and artistry, to imitate natural insects that attract trout and other fish. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to enable you to create your own fishing flies.

MDC is holding an Introduction to Fly Tying workshop Friday, Oct. 17 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. The class is open to anyone age 16 years and up. It will teach all the basics of fly tying needed to give participants a firm foundation from which to grow their skills.

MDC will provide all equipment and materials to create multiple types of flies. MDC instructors will use a document camera projected on two large video screens to show close-ups of the process for the whole class. Participants will have the chance to get a thorough view as instructors demonstrate several different types of flies during the class. Each student will have their own materials, vice, and workspace to follow along and practice tying their own flies.

Fly tying is celebrated not only as a fishing technique but also as a creative, almost meditative pursuit, connecting anglers to centuries of tradition.

This program is geared towards beginners; however, people of all skill levels are welcome.

Introduction to Fly Tying is a free workshop; however advanced registration online is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZK.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

