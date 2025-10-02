Hogtoberfest to celebrate pork, farmers and 30 years of the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

COLFAX – The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services will host Hogtoberfest, a family-friendly fall festival, on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

Hogtoberfest celebrates both N.C. Pork Month and the 30th anniversary of the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. The event will recognize the cultural and economic impact of pork on North Carolina while honoring three decades of farmers and producers who have helped make the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market a trusted place for consumers to find local products.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, local breweries and wineries, Got to Be NC vendors and educational activities for all ages. A full list of vendors and activities can be found on the market’s Facebook page.

“This is a special celebration of not just pork, but the people and businesses who have made the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market a community centerpiece for the last 30 years,” said Katie Williams, pork marketing specialist at NCDA&CS. “We are looking forward to welcoming families and visitors to enjoy Hogtoberfest and all that makes North Carolina agriculture a thriving industry.”

North Carolina currently ranks third nationally in pork production, securing nearly 42,000 full-time jobs for North Carolinians. The pork industry is the state’s second largest agricultural sector, contributing roughly $10.8 billion in economic impact to North Carolina’s rural communities.

The Piedmont Triad Farmers Market is in Colfax, just off interstate 40 between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, Exit 208 off I-Hogto40. For more information on events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook.

