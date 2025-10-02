Gene Matrix Announces Global Expansion and Upcoming Series A Funding Round for AI-Powered Genomics Platform

Ai Powered Risk

Global expansion drives $500M valuation for Gene Matrix. Prevents 30K+ adverse drug reactions yearly. US subscription launched. Series A opens soon.

We've built a profitable, scalable platform that's already transforming healthcare. Our Series A round will accelerate our expansion and bring precision medicine to millions of Americans.” — Tarek Younis, CEO, Gene Matrix Inc.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gene Matrix Inc., a biotechnology company specializing in AI-powered genomic testing, today announced its expansion into multiple international markets and plans to launch a Series A funding round . The company's GeneMatrixAI platform currently provides genetic testing services to healthcare providers, governments, and patients across the United States and internationally.International Operations and PartnershipsGene Matrix has established operations and partnerships in multiple countries through its franchise model:Current International Operations:Azerbaijan: Pending national healthcare contract to establish genomics infrastructureSerbia: Partnership with MediGroup healthcare system for genetic testing servicesBosnia & Herzegovina: National precision medicine program implementationSlovenia: Operations through partnerships with Biotech Hills and Labena GroupNorth Macedonia: Regional processing laboratoryTurkey: Planned expansion in Izmir with local hospital systemsAdditional negotiations underway in Middle East, Europe, and Asia"We're expanding our genomic testing services globally while maintaining our focus on improving healthcare accessibility in the United States," said Tarek Younis, CEO of Gene Matrix Inc. "Our technology platform enables healthcare providers to make more informed treatment decisions based on patients' genetic profiles."US Operations and Market PresenceGene Matrix reports the following operational metrics for its US operations:Service Delivery Metrics:Over 100,000 patients tested in 2024Partnerships with 37 hospitals across 12 statesIntegration with Epic, Cerner, and Allscripts electronic health record systemsCoverage approved by 45 state Medicaid programsPilot programs scheduled with Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins for Q1 2026Technology Platform CapabilitiesThe GeneMatrixAI platform offers the following technical specifications:Testing Capabilities:Processing capacity of 130,000+ tests annuallyEight categories of genetic testing available99.5% analytical accuracy rate72-hour turnaround time from sample receiptCoverage of 700+ medications for pharmacogenomic testing108-gene cancer risk assessment panelsTechnical Infrastructure:100 NVIDIA GPU processors for data analysis1.5 petabytes of data processing capacityHIPAA-compliant data securityCAP/CLIA laboratory certificationLaunch of Direct-to-Consumer Subscription ServiceGene Matrix announces the launch of a subscription-based service for US consumers:Monthly subscription price: $99 for individual coverageFamily plan: $279 per month for up to four membersServices include genetic health monitoring and medication optimization consultationsAnnual cancer risk assessments includedDirect-to-consumer platform accessible nationwideUpcoming Series A Funding RoundGene Matrix announces plans to open a Series A funding round in the coming weeks. The company states it is currently profitable with existing revenue from operations. Key investment highlights include:No current debt12 patents pending for proprietary technologyExisting government and healthcare system contractsEstablished operations in multiple countriesAccredited investors and institutional funds interested in learning more about the Series A round may contact the investor relations team for additional information when the round officially opens.Healthcare Impact StudiesGene Matrix's testing services focus on several key areas of healthcare optimization:Medication Optimization:The company's pharmacogenomic testing helps healthcare providers select medications based on patients' genetic profiles, potentially reducing trial-and-error prescribing and adverse drug reactions.Mental Health Treatment:Genetic testing for psychiatric medication response aims to help providers identify potentially effective treatments more quickly for patients with mental health conditions.Cancer Risk Assessment:The company's hereditary cancer screening panels test for genetic variants associated with increased cancer risk, enabling earlier monitoring and prevention strategies.Insurance Coverage Development:UnitedHealth Group pilot program covering 100,000 membersBlue Cross Blue Shield coverage in 5 statesNegotiations with Anthem/Elevance HealthIntegration discussions with CVS/AetnaChicago Facility and Economic ImpactGene Matrix operates from its facility at Fulton Labs in Chicago:Current employment: 200+ positionsPlanned expansion: 350+ jobs by 2026Partnerships with University of Illinois for research collaborationCollaboration with Northwestern University for clinical studiesMember of Chicago's biotech corridor at Fulton LabsPatient Testimonials"Gene Matrix testing revealed why my daughter's anxiety medications weren't working. After switching medications based on her genetic results, we saw significant improvement," said Sarah Mitchell, a Chicago-area parent.Robert Williams, 72, reported that genetic testing identified his inability to properly process certain blood thinners, allowing his doctor to adjust his prescription accordingly.2026 Expansion PlansGene Matrix outlined its planned initiatives for the coming year:Geographic Expansion:California market entry through healthcare system partnershipsTexas operations through Houston medical facilitiesFlorida expansion via healthcare networksNew York market entry through regional partnershipsSample collection sites at 100 CVS HealthHUB locationsTechnology Development:Enhanced AI analysis capabilitiesLiquid biopsy development for cancer detectionEpigenetic testing for wellness applicationsMicrobiome analysis integrationAbout Gene Matrix Inc.Gene Matrix Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine through genetic testing and AI-powered analysis. Founded by healthcare and technology professionals, the company operates from its facility at Chicago's Fulton Labs. Gene Matrix's GeneMatrixAI platform provides genetic testing services to healthcare providers, governments, and consumers.The company maintains CAP/CLIA laboratory certification, HIPAA compliance, and ISO 15189 accreditation for its testing services.Contact InformationInvestor Relations:Tarek Younis, CEOPhone: (312) 998-9275Email: info@genematrix.io

