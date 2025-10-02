Fulton Labs AI HeadQuarters Genetic Cancer Insights AI

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gene Matrix Revolutionizes U.S. Healthcare with AI-Powered Genomics Platform, Announces Major Chicago Lab Expansion and Strategic Health System PartnershipsChicago-Based Biotech Leader Delivers 99.5% Accuracy in Genetic Testing with 72-Hour Turnaround, Preventing Thousands of Adverse Drug Reactions AnnuallyGene Matrix Inc., a pioneering biotechnology and AI healthcare company headquartered at Chicago's Fulton Labs, today announced significant U.S. market expansion and breakthrough clinical achievements in precision medicine. The company's GeneMatrixAI platform is transforming patient care across America by preventing adverse drug reactions, optimizing mental health treatments, and enabling early cancer detection through advanced genomic testing.Transforming American Healthcare Through Precision MedicineGene Matrix's comprehensive testing portfolio is addressing critical U.S. healthcare challenges:Preventing 30,000+ adverse drug reactions annually through GenePGx pharmacogenomic testingSaving U.S. healthcare systems $450 million in prevented hospitalizations and treatment failuresOptimizing medications for 65% of mental health patients through GeneMind psychiatric genomicsDetecting hereditary cancers 5 years earlier with GeneCancer's 108-gene panel"Every day in America, 7,000 people experience serious adverse drug reactions that could have been prevented with genetic testing," said Tarek Younis, CEO of Gene Matrix Inc. "Our mission is to make personalized medicine accessible to every American, ensuring the right medication at the right dose from day one."Chicago Innovation Hub Drives National ExpansionGene Matrix's Fulton Labs facility represents a $35 million investment in American biotech infrastructure:15,000 sq ft state-of-the-art laboratory and AI processing center200+ high-skilled jobs created in Chicago's biotech corridorPartnerships with Northwestern Medicine, Rush, and UChicago Medicine (in development)Training hub for next generation of genomics professionalsBreakthrough Technology Platform Sets Industry StandardsThe GeneMatrixAI platform delivers unmatched performance for U.S. healthcare providers:Clinical Excellence:99.5% analytical accuracy exceeding industry standards72-hour guaranteed turnaround fastest in the U.S. marketHIPAA-compliant with bank-level security encryptionCAP/CLIA certified meeting highest regulatory standardsComprehensive Testing Portfolio:GenePGx: 65+ genes affecting 700+ medicationsGeneCancer: 108 cancer predisposition genesGeneMind: Psychiatric medication optimizationGeneBaby: Comprehensive pediatric health screeningGeneCore: Whole genome sequencing for rare diseasesMajor U.S. Health System Partnerships Drive AdoptionGene Matrix is partnering with leading American healthcare institutions:Integration with Epic and Cerner EHR systems for seamless physician workflowMedicare Advantage programs covering genetic testing for seniorsCorporate wellness partnerships with Fortune 500 companiesVA pilot program optimizing medications for veterans (pending approval)Addressing America's Opioid Crisis Through GenomicsGene Matrix's pain management genomics program is helping combat the opioid epidemic:Identifying patients at high risk for opioid dependencyProviding alternative pain management strategies based on genetics85% reduction in opioid prescriptions for tested patientsPartnership with CDC guidelines for responsible prescribingInvestment Opportunity AnnouncementGene Matrix announces it will soon launch its Series A funding round , offering investors the opportunity to participate in the genomics revolution. The company's proven technology platform, established revenue streams, and strategic partnerships position it for exponential growth in the $100+ billion precision medicine market."We've built a profitable, scalable platform that's already transforming healthcare," said Tarek Younis, CEO. "Our upcoming Series A round will accelerate our national expansion and bring precision medicine to millions of Americans."Interested investors can contact the company's investor relations team for more information about the upcoming funding opportunity.Real Impact on American Families"Gene Matrix's testing revealed why my daughter's anxiety medications weren't working. Within two weeks of switching based on her genetic results, she was back to her normal self. It changed our lives," said Sarah Mitchell, a Chicago mother whose family benefited from GeneMind testing.Dr. Michael Chen, Chief of Precision Medicine at a major Chicago hospital, added: "Gene Matrix's platform has revolutionized how we prescribe medications. We're preventing adverse reactions, reducing trial-and-error prescribing, and getting patients on the right treatment faster than ever before."Upcoming U.S. InitiativesGene Matrix announced several major U.S. initiatives for 2025-2026:Launch of Gene Matrix Academy in Chicago for genomics education$50 million Midwest expansion into Wisconsin, Indiana, and MichiganPartnership with Walgreens/CVS for collection kits in store shelves (in negotiation)Development of pediatric rare disease program with children's hospitalsVeterans genomics initiative serving 100,000+ veterans annuallyPartnership with Biotech Hills for Midwest biotech development (in negotiation)About Gene Matrix Inc.Gene Matrix is a Chicago-based biotechnology company pioneering AI-powered genomics for precision medicine. Founded by healthcare and technology innovators, the company's mission is to make personalized medicine accessible to every American. Gene Matrix's GeneMatrixAI platform combines cutting-edge genomics with artificial intelligence to deliver actionable clinical insights in 72 hours.The company serves healthcare systems, physicians, and patients across the United States, with international operations extending its impact globally. Gene Matrix is HIPAA-compliant, CAP/CLIA certified, and committed to the highest standards of clinical excellence and data security.Contact InformationMedia Contact:Gene Matrix Inc.Press Relations Department1375 W Fulton St Suite 545Chicago, IL 60607Phone: (847) 302-9668Email: media@genematrix.ioWebsite: www.genematrix.io Investor Relations:Tarek Younis, CEOEmail: info@genematrix.ioPhone: (312) 998-9275

