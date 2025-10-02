Short-Term Hunting Opportunity for Antlerless Elk in Southern Saskatchewan

CANADA, October 2 - Released on October 2, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is implementing a short-term hunt for antlerless elk in the southern half of the province in address to concerns around elk damage to agricultural products.

"This hunt aims to address the conflict between elk and agricultural producers and landowners," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "It is a tool to help reduce pressure on farmers."

This limited opportunity - which will run from November 20 to 27 will allow licensed hunters to purchase an antlerless elk licence. Licences will be available for purchase November 3 for $30 (including GST). The number of licences is not limited but licence holders will be required to select one wildlife management zone to hunt in. The best way to get a licence is online through the Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL system). Hunters who were successful in the regular Big Game Draw may also purchase this additional licence.

"This program's success will rest with landowners," Keisig said. "Allowing access to land is key, and when landowners open their gates to hunters, it helps manage wildlife impacts on crops and forage. That's a win for producers and hunters alike."

The Ministry of Environment will assess the results following the opportunity and use the findings to guide future management decisions.

For additional details on this hunting opportunity, please visit Hunting | Hunting, Trapping and Angling | Government of Saskatchewan or contact us at centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

