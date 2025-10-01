Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,422 in the last 365 days.

Review of the 2026 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP)

The UPWP is a federally required document that describes how the federal transportation planning funds allocated to the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will be used.

The 30-day comment period will start on October 1 & end on November 1, 2025. This UPWP will come before the MPO Policy Board for approval at their November 20, 2025 meeting. Public comment received will be considered by the MPO Policy Board where decisions pertaining to revision of this document will be made prior to approval.

View online at: www.lawrenceks.gov/mpo/upwp; or a paper copy at Lawrence City Hall, ground floor Utility Billing window.

Send comments to mpo@lawrenceks.gov or L-DC MPO, PO Box 708, Lawrence KS 66044

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Review of the 2026 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more