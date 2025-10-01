Review of the 2026 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP)

The UPWP is a federally required document that describes how the federal transportation planning funds allocated to the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will be used.

The 30-day comment period will start on October 1 & end on November 1, 2025. This UPWP will come before the MPO Policy Board for approval at their November 20, 2025 meeting. Public comment received will be considered by the MPO Policy Board where decisions pertaining to revision of this document will be made prior to approval.

View online at: www.lawrenceks.gov/mpo/upwp; or a paper copy at Lawrence City Hall, ground floor Utility Billing window.

Send comments to mpo@lawrenceks.gov or L-DC MPO, PO Box 708, Lawrence KS 66044