Lawrence Transit proposes a $3 fare for on-demand service; fixed-route and paratransit to remain free

Lawrence Transit is engaging with bus riders to talk about returning fares to our on-demand service. Grants that helped pay for this service expire next year. A $3 fare will keep the service operating at current levels.

A survey is available to gather information about how riders are using this service and to determine how this proposed fare might affect them. Following our Public Participation Plan, the Connected City Advisory Board will receive a presentation on October 20 and will vote on the proposal on November 17. If approved, fares are expected to go into effect in 2026 and will be collected through the Lawrence Transit On Demand app or web portal.

The three types of public transit provided in Lawrence are:

Fixed-route service is available to everyone and is accessed by waiting at a bus stop. This includes city and university routes.

is available to everyone and is accessed by waiting at a bus stop. This includes city and university routes. Paratransit service , also called T Lift, is for folks who are unable to get to the bus stop or need extra help. There is an application process for riders.

, also called T Lift, is for folks who are unable to get to the bus stop or need extra help. There is an application process for riders. On-demand service is for everyone and is scheduled via an app called Lawrence Transit On Demand. It operates when fixed-route service does not, typically after 8 p.m. every night and during the daytime on Sundays.

Lawrence Transit On Demand started in September 2023, with funds from a KDOT Access, Innovation, and Collaboration grant. We’ve provided 89,264 rides since it was launched, increasing efficiency and convenience with an app-based service, with 94% of riders booking through the app.

Before that, Lawrence Transit operated an overnight service called Night Line from 2014–2022. This service cost $2 per ride and was scheduled in advance by phone. Night Line provided on average 14,796 rides annually, compared with 29,755 average annual rides provided by Lawrence Transit On Demand.

Rider feedback has shown consistent issues with trip availability. On average, 8% of our scheduled trips are no-shows, which is about 386 trips per month. These no-shows represent trips that could have served other riders. It is projected that returning fares to this service will provide a more consistent rider experience and improve trip availability.

The City of Lawrence budget for 2026 includes funding to continue fare free transit for fixed-route and paratransit services for next year. Fare free service started as a pilot program in 2023 and is now evaluated on an annual basis for renewal.

For more details about the On Demand fare proposal, visit the project page.

To get help planning a route or for more information, visit www.lawrencetransit.org or call (785) 864-4644. Find Lawrence Transit on Facebook: @LawrenceTransit.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644