Release Date: October 02, 2025 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $8.9 Million Project to Repair Noise Barriers Along Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County Restored Barriers Will Shield Neighboring Communities from Highway Sounds New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that an $8.9 million project to repair and restore sections of the existing sound barrier system along the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) between Exit 49 (State Route 110/Broadhollow Road) and Exit 57 (State Route 454/Veterans Memorial Highway) in the towns of Huntington, Smithtown, and Islip in Suffolk County is getting underway. The project will remove and replace damaged planks on the existing barriers to better shield nearby neighborhoods from traffic noise, creating a quieter and more comfortable environment for residents. “Projects like this one underscore Governor Hochul’s commitment to improving quality of life for residents along one of Long Island’s busiest corridors,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “By restoring the sound barrier system, we’re enhancing both the livability of surrounding neighborhoods and resiliency of the highway infrastructure.” As part of the rehabilitation project, deteriorated planks and those that have been damaged over the years by crashes, fires or other incidents will be replaced with pressure-treated wood planks that are supported by steel posts and are designed to provide long-lasting durability and performance. Work is expected to begin in the coming weeks and continue through the end of 2027. Construction will take place only in areas where repairs are needed, with most work occurring off-road to minimize impacts to traffic. This investment builds on NYSDOT’s ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure and support safe, livable communities across New York. It complements an $80 million asphalt pavement resurfacing project that was completed in 2022 on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County, as well as a $27 million project that reconstructed Exit 53 and created direct access to Crooked Hill Road from both directions of the Long Island Expressway. New York State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “The Long Island Expressway’s walls have stood for years as a buffer against highway noise and are now due for needed repairs. Restoring these sound barriers will protect surrounding neighborhoods from the disruption this vital thoroughfare creates and improve quality of life for residents. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for taking action to reduce this form of pollution negatively impacting Long Islanders and our communities." Assemblyman Phil Ramos said, “This $8.9 million project is a continuation of our commitment to improving the quality of life for Long Island residents. By repairing and strengthening the sound barriers along the Long Island Expressway, we are not only investing in safer infrastructure but also ensuring that families who live near this busy corridor can enjoy a quieter, healthier environment. Projects like this reflect our dedication to building communities where families can prosper.” Assemblyman Steve Stern said, “The much-needed repair and rehabilitation of sound walls on the Long Island Expressway from Exits 49-57 is welcome news to our local residents who have been impacted by noise and light pollution from this heavily traveled roadway. This project is a critical step in improving our local area infrastructure and protecting our quality of life. I thank NYS DOT Commissioner Dominguez and Regional Director Causin for addressing this important matter.” Smithtown Town Supervisor Edward Wehrheim said, “We commend the New York State Department of Transportation for making this important investment along the Long Island Expressway. Restoring and repairing the sound barriers will not only reduce traffic noise but also enhance the quality of life for residents in our community who live near the corridor. We look forward to the completion of these improvements, which will deliver safety, comfort, and overall quality of life for our residents.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

