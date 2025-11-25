Statement from NYSDOT Region 5 Director Eric Meka on I-190 Bridge in Niagara

"The New York State Department of Transportation has been working diligently to expedite the safe, partial reopening of the bridge carrying Interstate 190 southbound over Niagara Falls Boulevard in the City of Niagara Falls, Niagara County.

The structure was damaged earlier this month when a commercial truck hauling a shipping container struck the overpass, affecting the steel girders. NYSDOT crews have already made significant progress on initial repairs.

Beginning Saturday, November 29, roving lane closures will be in place on Niagara Falls Boulevard, in the vicinity of the bridge, to facilitate the installation of additional reinforcements. We anticipate reopening a single lane of traffic on the bridge around mid-December. However, safety always remains the first consideration.

The Department will continue to keep the public informed on progress."

###