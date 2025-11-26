Contact: (315) 428-4351

Release Date: November 26, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Hold Public Auction of Surplus Property Surplus Land Parcel in Town of Salina, Onondaga County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will auction one parcel of land as part of the State’s Surplus Property Program aimed at returning properties no longer needed to the hands of local citizens who can potentially develop the land to the betterment of the local economy. The parcel was acquired by the State for highway improvements. What remains is no longer needed for transportation purposes and will be available for purchase by public auction. The public auction will be held on Tuesday, December 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. in the Senator John H. Hughes State Office Building, located at 333 East Washington Street in the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The auction is open to the public. The auction parcel is approximately 0.393± acre and is located south of Austin Drive in the Town of Salina; bidding will begin at $11,400. Further information about the parcel and the bidding process may be obtained by contacting the Department of Transportation’s Region 3 Office of Right-of-Way at 315-448-7315, or online at www.dot.ny.gov/r3surplus. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

