MDC programs in October will focus on muskie fishing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Muskellunge, more commonly known as muskies, aren’t your run-of-the-mill sportfish. A muskie’s sharp teeth, large size (more than three feet in length), and fighting ability makes it the catch of a lifetime for many anglers.

People interested in learning about muskie fishing can get information at two free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) programs in October. One will be a virtual program, and the other will be a hands-on opportunity to fish for muskie at Fellows Lake on the north side of Springfield. Here are details on these programs:

The virtual program, “Learn to Fish: Muskie Fishing Basics,” will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. At this online program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker will discuss muskie fishing in Missouri and will cover muskie biology, equipment, tackle, regulations, techniques, and fishing strategies. People can register at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212078

On Oct. 24, from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., people will have a chance to test their muskie fishing skills in person by fishing for muskie at Fellows Lake. MDC is partnering with Fellows Lake Marina, Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, and Pomme de Terre Muskies Inc. and City Utilities of Springfield on these virtual and in-person programs.

Fellows Lake Marina will provide boats and MDC will provide fishing equipment suited for muskie fishing for the Oct. 24 in-person program. (Anglers are welcome to bring their own muskie-fishing equipment if they prefer.) All participants in this program must possess a current Missouri fishing license (if not exempt). People can register for the Oct. 24 program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212079

Muskie, which can grow up to five feet long and reach weights of 70 pounds, are not native to Missouri. Their original home – and places where they’re still found in abundance today – are the lakes and slower-moving backwaters of rivers and large streams in the northern U.S. and Canada.

MDC’s initial stocking of muskie in Missouri occurred in 1966 in Pomme de Terre Lake. Today, in addition to Pomme de Terre, muskie are also found in Fellows Lake in Greene County, Hazel Creek Lake in Adair County, August A. Busch Conservation Area in St. Charles County, and Henry Sever Lake in Knox County. No successful muskie spawning occurs at these sites. All of these populations are maintained through fish raised at MDC hatcheries.

More information on either of these programs can be obtained by contacting Whittaker at Lyle.Whittaker@mdc.mo.gov.

