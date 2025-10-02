APX Data Partners with the Province of Saskatchewan for a Province-wide Public Safety Fire RMS Modern Data Deployment

APX Data announces the Public Safety Agency (SPSA) selection of APX's state-of-the-art, all-in-one RMS for use with the province's 350 fire departments/agencies

APX is pleased to partner with the Province of Saskatchewan on this initiative. Our leading RMS solution was designed to meet the current and future needs of SPSA for fire and safety professionals.” — Paul Martin - President/CEO

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Property eXposure Inc. (APX Data)

APX Data Awarded Contract for Province-wide Deployment of Modern All-in-One Record Management System (RMS) called the Saskatchewan Fire Incident Reporting Engine

APX Data is proud to announce that the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has selected APX for a significant contract to deploy its state-of-the-art, all-in-one fire Record Management System (RMS) across the province's 350 fire departments, on a single advanced cloud-based SaaS platform. This long-term agreement will deliver a modern, secure RMS that will provide the Province of Saskatchewan with a broad range of fire RMS functionality for each fire department.

SPSA is the largest 9-1-1 call centre in Saskatchewan, serving as the primary point of contact for 9-1-1 callers. The center also provides dispatch services for police, EMS, and fire departments throughout the province, as well as a broad set of mission-critical technology services.

This project is designed to revolutionize the way fire departments across Saskatchewan collect and manage their records and data. APX's RMS is renowned for its advanced features and user-friendly interface, which will significantly improve efficiency, data accuracy, and accessibility. By transitioning to this modern system, SPSA aims to ensure that the agencies it serves are equipped with the most advanced mobile tools available to serve the province effectively.

"APX is pleased to partner with the Province of Saskatchewan in this leading initiative," said Paul Martin, CEO of APX Data. "Our leading RMS solution was designed to meet the current needs of SPSA and fire and safety professionals, and will grow with the changing landscape of the provincial public safety needs. We are pleased that the APX technology was selected over others in this competitive procurement."

This project will accelerate SPSA in modern mobile public safety data collection and management across a large number of agencies, set for artificial intelligence (AI) analytics. The robust reporting capabilities will also enable the province to have detailed access to data trends, contributing to improved outcomes in fire safety and prevention in the province.

The SPSA Fire Marshal’s Office expressed enthusiasm about this project moving forward with APX, stating that “We are looking forward to working with your organization (APX) as we forge a new path for fire and emergency data collection in Saskatchewan”.

APX Data is committed to supporting and delivering to all departments involved in the transition to the new system, ensuring a seamless implementation over the coming months.

For more information about APX Data and its advanced Record Management System, visit [www.apxdata.com).

### About APX Data

APX Data is a leading provider of innovative fire software technology all-in-one solutions for public safety organizations across Canada and the United States. With a dedicated focus on enhancing data operational efficiency and improving community safety, APX develops cutting-edge AI mobile software that empowers emergency responders with the tools they need to succeed.

For further inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact the Marketing team at (210) 640-1425 or via email at sales@apxdata.com.

