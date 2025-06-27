APX Data Secures a Statewide Kansas Fire Marshall Contract

APX Data, through a competitive process, was awarded a Statewide Fire Record Management System (RMS) contract by the State of Kansas Fire Marshal's office.

OGDENSBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APX Data is proud to announce that the State of Kansas has selected APX for a significant contract to deploy its state-of-the-art, all-in-one Record Management System (RMS) across the State of Kansas for a term of five plus years. This modern RMS will be utilized to enhance fire inspection protocols, facilitate detailed inspections, and streamline fire investigations across the state.

The agreement is set to revolutionize the way the State Fire Marshall’s office and agents in Kansas collect and manage their records and data. APX's RMS is renowned for its advanced features and user-friendly interface, which will significantly improve efficiency, data accuracy, and accessibility. By transitioning to this modern system, the State of Kansas aims to ensure that its fire safety officials are equipped with the most advanced mobile tools available to serve the state's people effectively.

"APX is honoured to partner with the State of Kansas in this important initiative," said Paul Martin, CEO of APX Data. "Our innovative RMS is designed not only to meet the current needs of fire and safety professionals but also to adapt and grow with the changing landscape of the fire marshal’s office. This competitive contract is a testament to being selected over multiple vendors for our commitment to enhancing public safety through technology."

The implementation of this RMS will provide Kansas with a unified platform for conducting and managing fire inspections and investigations, ensuring data integrity and promoting inter-agency collaboration. The system's robust reporting capabilities will also enable the state to generate detailed reports and analyze data trends, ultimately contributing to improved outcomes in fire safety and prevention.

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office expressed enthusiasm about the selection of APX, highlighting the importance of modern tools in ensuring the safety and preparedness of their teams. “The State of Kansas wishes to thank you (APX Data) for your endeavours during this process and looks forward to a mutually beneficial partnership with your company”, said the state’s procurement office.

APX Data is committed to providing ongoing support and training for all fire-related personnel and agencies involved in the transition to the new, modern, all-in-one fire RMS system, ensuring a seamless implementation over the coming months.

### About APX Solutions

APX Data is a leading provider of innovative fire software technology solutions for fire departments, prevention and public safety organizations across the United States and Canada. With a dedicated focus on enhancing operational efficiency and improving community safety, APX develops cutting-edge mobile software that empowers emergency responders with the tools they need to succeed.

