Jacob Gils Brings Impressionist-Inspired Photography to Miami This November

LA # 3, 2016 CALI B&W #8, 2019 Jacob Gils

Known for capturing the fleeting beauty of trees, light, and movement, Jacob Gils arrives in Miami with his acclaimed work.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danish photographer Jacob Gils, known for his impressionist-inspired approach to photography, will present his work in Miami this November. His acclaimed series, including Portraits of Trees, Movement, and Transfer, have been exhibited internationally in Paris, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and other major cities.

Son of painter Merete Hansen, Gils graduated from the Copenhagen School of Photography in 1989, where he collaborated with Danish photographer Leif Schiller. After years working commercially, he transitioned fully into fine art photography in 2001 and soon began experimenting with layered techniques and visual impressions that have become his hallmark.

Much of Gils’s work focuses on the natural world, with trees serving as a recurring subject. Through his lens, he captures their unique character, revealing intricate textures in bark, leaves, and branches, while also exploring how light, time, and movement alter both natural and urban landscapes.

Among his most celebrated projects, Portraits of Trees highlights individuality and detail, while Movement interprets the shifting qualities of weather and time through multiple exposures. In the Transfer series, Polaroid images are reinterpreted on water paper, challenging the boundaries of photographic perception. His experimental Limit to Your Love project with a Polaroid camera earned him two international awards.

Gils’s career includes honors such as the Prix de la Photographie Paris (2012 and 2015) and ERARTA Zonamaco in Mexico (2024). His works have been exhibited at Fotografiska (Sweden), Museo de Arte Moderno (Bogotá), and the National Photography Museums of Copenhagen and Oslo, as well as at major fairs including Art Miami, Paris Photo, Photo Basel, Zonamaco, Art Central Hong Kong, and Photo London. Now, Miami audiences will have the opportunity to experience his work firsthand this November.

Further details about his artistic practice can be found at www.jacobgils.com or on Instagram @jacobgils.

Gils is represented by In The Gallery, a Copenhagen- and Mallorca-based contemporary art gallery specializing in emerging and established photographers, including Lise Johansson, Lea Jessen, Julien Mauve, Carsten Ingemann, and Søren Solkær. More information at www.inthegallery.com or Instagram @inthegallery_.

